This burger is not for the faint of heart!



Burger King is unveiling a special-edition sandwich called the "Nightmare King" this Halloween season.



The sandwich includes a green bun, quarter-pound beef patty, a crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, bacon, onions and mayonnaise.



Burger King

Burger King, which partnered with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, Inc. on a study, claims that its new burger is nightmare-inducing. One hundred people ate the burger over the 10-night study. Burger King declined to provide a copy of the study to "GMA" but claims the data shows that participants reported that their nightmares increased 3.5 times.



Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, the study's lead doctor, said the unique combination of proteins and cheese in the "Nightmare King" led to “an interruption of the subjects’ REM (Rapid Eye Movement) cycles, during which we experience the majority of our dreams.”



The entire endeavor is more than likely another viral stunt from Burger King as fast-food chains compete for market share among millennials, who are more likely than past generations to spend on carry-out, delivery or fast food, according to a 2017 study by the USDA’s Economic Research Service.

In July, the franchise pulled off a viral stunt serving "chick fries" that cost $1.40 more than regular french fries to raise awareness of the so-called pink tax. In 1998, the company infamously released the "left-handed whopper" as an April Fool's Day prank.