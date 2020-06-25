Chefs, friends and fans celebrate Anthony Bourdain on his birthday Bourdain Day celebrates the "Parts Unknown" host and honors his storied legacy.

On what would have been Anthony Bourdain's 64th birthday the culinary world took pause to celebrate his storied career, legacy and life for Bourdain Day.

Anthony Bourdain has a drink at Tintol restaurant in Times Square. New York Daily News Archive/NY Daily News via Getty Images

The celebrated American chef and famously curious, no-frills traveler who carved a new norm for the way people approach food and different cultures, died nearly two years ago by suicide just weeks before his birthday.

Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert attend the premiere of "Wasted!" during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Borough of Manhattan Community College on April 22, 2017 in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Today, as the restaurant and hospitality industry reels from the harsh impact of the coronavirus pandemic and works to reinvent itself, people are taking time to ponder what Tony would have advised and reflect on the words of wisdom he left behind.

One of Bourdain's longtime friends French chef Eric Ripert, co-owner of the James Beard-awarded restaurant in New York City Le Bernadin,reflected on Bourdain's legacy.

Another of Bourdain's closest compadres José Andrés -- Spanish chef and founder of World Central Kitchen -- raised his glass (of water to be healthy) in honor of Bourdain Day and asked people to post videos with their thoughts about the late chef and TV host and "celebrate with tapas or a cocktail."

Others have shared favorite moments from his CNN series, "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which featured cuisines and stories from around the world, won several Emmy Awards and a 2013 Peabody Award.

One artist shared a simple digital print on Twitter that's a rendition of Bourdain cooking alongside his two friends chef Ripert and chef Andres in Grand Cayman -- that will raise money for a local food bank.