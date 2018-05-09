Pecan-themed recipes to treat your mom with on Mother's Day

With Mother's Day just around the corner, what better way to celebrate than by making mom a healthy and delicious breakfast?

The American Pecan Council shared these delicious recipes featuring the "superfood" nut that can make up part of the ideal menu for a Mother's Day brunch. From pecan sausages to smoothie bowls to maple bark, these recipes are sure to be a hit.

Berry pecan smoothie bowl recipe

Courtesy of Dawn Jackson Blatner via the American Pecan Council.

Ingredients:

For Smoothie Bowl

1 cup pecan milk

4 cups frozen mixed berries, slightly thawed (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

1/2 cup raw pecan pieces

2 tablespoons chia seeds

2 tablespoons coconut oil

4 to 6 teaspoons honey (optional)

For Toppings

1/4 cup raw pecan halves

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

1/2 cup fresh blueberries

1 1/4 tablespoons hemp seeds

1 1/4 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes



Method:

Add pecan milk, frozen mixed berries, pecan pieces, chia seeds, coconut oil and honey to a blend and blend until mixture is evenly mixed but still thick (similar to the consistency of soft serve ice cream).

Transfer smoothie to a bowl and top with fresh berries, pecan halves, hemp seeds, and coconut. Makes 2 large smoothie bowls or 4 small smoothie bowls.

Recipe courtesy The American Pecan Council.

Sheet pan eggs with pecan breakfast 'sausage'

Courtesy of The American Pecan Council

Ingredients:

Pecan Breakfast Sausage

1 cup raw pecan halves (or lightly toasted)

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1/2 medium onion, diced (about 1/2 cup)

1 tablespoon coconut aminos (or low sodium tamari)

1 teaspoon sage

1 teaspoon thyme

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne

Sheet Pan Eggs

12 eggs, beaten

3/4 cup fat free or lowfat milk

1 cup fresh spinach, chopped

1 1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper



Method:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.

Make the pecan breakfast “sausage”: In a pan over medium heat, add olive oil, onion, coconut aminos, herbs and spices (do not add pecans yet). Cook about 4 minutes, until onion is translucent.

Add pecans and onion mixture to food processor and pulse until consistency of ground beef, about 8 to 10 pulses. Makes 1 cup pecan “sausage.”

In a large bowl, add eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Whisk until combined.

Add pecan “sausage” and spinach to eggs and stir. Lightly spray a non-stick 12×17 sheet pan with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture onto prepared pan.

Place in oven at 325 degrees F. for 18 to 20 minutes or until eggs are fully cooked. Serve immediately.

Recipe courtesy Dawn Jackson Blatner, RDN, on behalf of the American Pecan Council.

Maple pecan superfood bark recipe

Courtesy of The American Pecan Council

Ingredients:

3 cups raw pecan halves

1 cup raw pecan pieces

1 cup dried cranberries

Zest of 2 small oranges

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 teaspoons cracked black pepper

2 teaspoons vanilla or the seeds of 1 small vanilla bean

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 to 2 teaspoons coarse sea salt

10 ounces dark chocolate chips (60 to 70%)



Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the pecan halves, pecan pieces, cranberries, orange zest, cinnamon, pepper, vanilla and maple syrup in a saucepan and stir to combine. Bring the syrup to a boil over medium-high heat. Stirring constantly, cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the syrup has been completely absorbed by the nuts.

Remove nuts from heat and pour onto the parchment lined baking sheet. Spread the nuts out into a single layer. Bake them in the preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the pecans are a deep golden brown and give off a nutty aroma. Remove from oven and let cool completely.

While the nuts cool, line another baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the chocolate chips in a saucepan and place over medium-low heat. Stir occasionally, until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth.

Pour the chocolate over the parchment lined sheet and smooth the chocolate out to a thickness of 1/4 inch.

Break up the cooled pecans and place them evenly over the surface of the chocolate.

Set the chocolate aside for several hours to set. Once the chocolate has set, break up into pieces and use as desired. Makes about 25 pieces of bark depending on the size of each piece.

Recipe courtesy Kayley McCabe of "Kitchen McCabe," on behalf of The American Pecan Council.