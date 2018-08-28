These supersized cookies from Hawaii are beloved by Ludacris and The Rock

Sweets lovers -- these gigantic cookies from paradise are just what you need to take your cookie craving to the next level.

Mitzi Toro, known as the Maui Cookie Lady, bakes supersized cookies filled with all kinds of different treats. These confections might hide an Oreo, peppermint patty, Snickers bar or pineapple chunk beneath the outer dough.

Each one weighs over six ounces and is supposed to be enough for four people. But who could blame you for finishing one off by yourself?

Toro, whose bakery is based in Kahului, Hawaii, says her cookie craze all started after her dad passed away two years ago. She baked cookies to support the nurses that tried to save her father's life.

“Once the fundraiser was over, people kept asking for the cookies,” said Toro. “So I kept baking and everything started taking off really quickly.”

Since then she’s made over 125 different flavors through the years, including "Da Half Baked" which is full of Oreos and Snicker bars, and the tropical fruit infused "Pineapple Lychee Passion."

Toro even makes "Grown Up Samoas," a recipe that calls for Hawaiian brewed beer.

They're all loved by stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, David Katzenburg and Bob Saget.

Rapper Ludacris flew in from Honolulu to Maui just to get a cookie from Toro herself.

If you want to get a taste of these delectable cookies, you’ll have to wait in line. Toro’s got so many online orders lately and all her cookies are back-ordered until Nov. 1.