The ultimate holiday party food hacks and recipes from Bon Appetit

With the holiday party season officially in full-swing, here are some easy kitchen hacks and recipes to take your shindig to the next level.

Adam Rapoport, the editor-in-chief of Bon Appetit magazine, stopped by "Good Morning America" Wednesday to share fun holiday party ideas -- from punch to dips and cheeses to appetizers or treats -- that you can serve at home or bring to your friends' and families' gatherings.

Here are Rapoport's favorite recipe picks and some tricks to save money when entertaining this holiday season.

Make a big batch of cocktails

A festive, big-batched cocktail gives you a fun drink that will serve all of your guests without having to buy the whole bar. Plus, it requires little to no maintenance during the party, according to Bon Appetit's team. Just set it out (loaded with plenty of ice) and let your guests enjoy.

This Under-the-Mistletoe Punch recipe -- loaded with some of the best flavors of the season -- is sure to be a hit at any holiday party.

Check out this Under-the-Mistletoe Punch recipe

Michael Graydon/Nikole Harriott, Bon Appetit

Bon Appetit’s tips and tricks on how to save money when entertaining this holiday season:

Simplify your dips, cheeses and appetizers

A great way to save yourself time, money and stress when planning your holiday party menu is to include a mix of homemade and store-bought ingredients.

Here, Bon Appetit shared a few recipes that incorporate and spruce up store-bought ingredients and party favorites.

Marinated Manchego

Alex Lau, Bon Appetit

To get the full recipe, click here.

Curry-Cucumber Dip with Fried Shallots

Chelsea Craig, Bon Appetit

To get the full recipe, click here.

Onion-Dip Potato Chips

Alex Lau, Bon Appetit

To get the full recipe, click here.

Lemon-Pepper Salami Bites

Alex Lau, Bon Appetit

To get the full recipe, click here.

Prep your sweet treats in advance

You don’t need to spend the whole day of the party baking. Most cookie dough's can be made up to 3 to 5 days in advance. When you’re ready to serve just add on the finishing touches and pop in the oven.

Bon Appetit recommends this festive snickerdoodle recipe to check out this holiday season.

Snickerdoodle Party Cookies

Alex Lau, Bon Appetit

To get the full recipe, click here.