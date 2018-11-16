This dancing marching band member just pulled us out of our morning slump

Nov 16, 2018, 12:09 PM ET
PHOTO: West Texas A&M University student William Delph, 20, was captured on Nov. 3 as he showed off his enthusiasm while playing the trombone.PlayTrace Bails via Storyful
This marching band member is totally killing it with his viral moves.

West Texas A&M University student William Delph, 20, was captured showing off his enthusiasm while playing the trombone.

The video of his epic performance has gained millions of views after Delph's buddy Trace Bails shared it on Facebook.

"William was just being himself in this video, absolutely nothing out of character," Bials said to "Good Morning America" in a statement. "He is a very and happy joyful person and always aspires to have the best time possible. If a video could capture Williams personality, this is it."

William Delph, 20, was captured as he showed off his enthusiasm while playing the trombone during a football game between West Texas A&M University and Texas A&M- Kingsville.

West Texas A&M University student William Delph, 20, was captured on Nov. 3 as he showed off his enthusiasm while playing the trombone.

As for the Nov. 3 game, West Texas beat Texas A&M – Kingsville 35 to 31.

