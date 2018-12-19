How to make a DIY temporary tattoo ornament for your Christmas tree

Dec 19, 2018, 4:12 AM ET
DIY temporary tattoo ornaments are the perfect decoration for your Christmas tree.
Spruce up your Christmas tree this year with DIY temporary tattoo ornaments! This is a craft the whole family can participate in and it takes less than five minutes to make.

Professional crafter, Michelle Edgemont showed us how to make the ornaments ourselves. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to make your own temporary tattoo ornaments.

Temporary tattoo ornaments are a fun craft for the whole family.
Temporary tattoo ornaments are a fun craft for the whole family.

How to make temporary tattoo ornaments

What you need:

Temporary tattoos
Clear plastic ornaments
Sponge and a bowl of water
Ribbon

Step 1: Cut out tattoos

Step 2: Use a wet sponge to apply tattoos

Pro tip: To properly apply the tattoo, hold even pressure on the back of the tattoo for a minimum of sixty seconds.

Step 3: Peel off paper backing

Step 4: Add a ribbon

Step 5: Hang and enjoy

