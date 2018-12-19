How to make a DIY temporary tattoo ornament for your Christmas tree

Spruce up your Christmas tree this year with DIY temporary tattoo ornaments! This is a craft the whole family can participate in and it takes less than five minutes to make.
Professional crafter, Michelle Edgemont showed us how to make the ornaments ourselves. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to make your own temporary tattoo ornaments.
How to make temporary tattoo ornaments
What you need:Temporary tattoos
Clear plastic ornaments
Sponge and a bowl of water
Ribbon
Step 1: Cut out tattoos
Step 2: Use a wet sponge to apply tattoos
Pro tip: To properly apply the tattoo, hold even pressure on the back of the tattoo for a minimum of sixty seconds.
Step 3: Peel off paper backing
Step 4: Add a ribbon
Step 5: Hang and enjoy