How to make a DIY temporary tattoo ornament for your Christmas tree

Spruce up your Christmas tree this year with DIY temporary tattoo ornaments! This is a craft the whole family can participate in and it takes less than five minutes to make.

Professional crafter, Michelle Edgemont showed us how to make the ornaments ourselves. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to make your own temporary tattoo ornaments.

How to make temporary tattoo ornaments

What you need:

Step 1: Cut out tattoos

Temporary tattoosClear plastic ornamentsSponge and a bowl of waterRibbon

Step 2: Use a wet sponge to apply tattoos

Pro tip: To properly apply the tattoo, hold even pressure on the back of the tattoo for a minimum of sixty seconds.

Step 3: Peel off paper backing

Step 4: Add a ribbon

Step 5: Hang and enjoy