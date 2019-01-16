Fast fashion fixes: How to clean dirty jewelry, get gum out of clothes and more

Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto shared some of her pro tips and hacks for how to fix any fashion snafu in a snap!

While we can’t prevent every wardrobe malfunction, here Bergamotto shares in her own words some of her ultimate hacks for how to remedy anything from wrinkled blazers while traveling to fitting jeans without even trying them on.

1. Vodka and diamonds

No, it’s not the name of a new reality show, it’s the cleaner of choice for dirty diamonds (which, by the way, attract dirt and dust more than your average gem). Soak your sparkler in a glass of vodka for about a minute, rinse it off with warm water, and the grime will be gone!

2. Give your pearls a blow dry

Real pearls can get dull fast. Make ‘em shine by “painting” each one with a clean eye shadow or soft-bristle paint brush that’s been dipped in warm water and shampoo (a dime-sized amount should be plenty). Wipe the strand clean with a damp cloth and blow it dry on the cool setting of your blow dryer.

3. Chalk it up!

There are a bunch of great, effective ways to polish your silver jewelry (you may have even heard of toothpaste as one of them—it does work in a pinch, FYI!) But, as the saying goes: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

So prevent (well, delay) silver form tarnishing so quickly by wrapping a piece of chalk in some gauze and sticking it in your jewelry box. The chalk helps absorb the some of the moisture from the air (which is the culprit in making your silver tarnish).

4. Neck trick to see if jeans will fit

Don’t have the time (or the energy) to try on your jeans? It sounds crazy, but it’s true: If they fit around your neck, they'll fit around your waist! Just make sure the ends touch as you wrap it around—no cheating by stretching it!

5. Seeing clearly

If your favorite sunglasses have a loose hinge, tighten ‘em up with clear nail polish. Once it dries, it’ll tighten them up by binding the loose pieces.

Note, this is a quick hack for a trendy pair of sunglasses to extend their life easily and affordably. If these are the designer or prescription sunnies you spent your entire paycheck on, get thee to an eyeglass store where they can help you.

6. Freeze gum to get it off clothes

The only thing worse than stepping in gum is sitting in it (what, you know you’ve been there!). Easy fix? Freeze it! Either use ice in a plastic baggie or throw the entire piece in the freezer if you can.

Once you freeze the gum, use the back of a spoon to peel it off the garment. Then pre-treat the stain and wash it as usual. Voila!

7. Without a wrinkle: Fold blazers inside out

Whether it’s for a business trip or to a formal affair, packing blazers can be a wrinkly prospect. The hack? Pack ‘em inside out to decrease wrinkling and keep them looking fresh!