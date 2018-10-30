When NASA engineers enter a pumpkin carving contest, they go big

If you thought carving a simple face in your pumpkin this Halloween was hard enough, take a look at how NASA engineers conquer a pumpkin carving contest.

The unofficial contest is held annually in Pasadena, California, at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which carries out robotic space and Earth science missions.

Engineers gathered Monday during their lunch break for this year’s competition.

JPL-Caltech/NASA

The rules are simple: They have one hour to execute their designs and they are not allowed to carve, plan or compete during work hours.

Some of the planning for the carving contest began six months ago, according to NASA.

Entries in past years have included a pumpkin with a robotic arm that flipped its light switch on and off, a green pumpkin suspended by a mini-parachute, an air blower and a spinning pumpkin carousel.

This year did not disappoint. Take a look at some of the most elaborate pumpkins.

