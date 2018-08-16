This teacher's Cardi B. hall passes will have you saying, “Okurrr.”

Rebecca Newby, an English and creative writing instructor at Watson Chapel Junior High Campus in Arkansas, who designed the passes, was inspired by a well-known, "My Momma Said" meme of the "Bodak Yellow" singer's childhood photo.

The photo shows a spunky, baby Cardi with her hand on her hip. "My momma said y’all have to play with me," the viral meme said.

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Jul 2, 2018 at 9:18pm PDT

Cardi B., whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, addressed the meme on her Instagram page last month.

"Leave five year old Belcalis alone," Cardi wrote with a laughing emoji.

Courtesy Rebecca Newby

Newby told "Good Morning America" that she played off the "My momma said" wording and used the phrase "My Newby said...I can go to the restroom/office/library" so the reference to the original meme would be clear to anyone who read it.

"They loved them!" Newby wrote to "GMA" in a statement. "They laughed and tried to use them the first day of school. My previous students had seen the passes on my Instagram @msnewbywc and commented things like, 'Aw, man! Their year is gonna be lit!'"

Rebecca Newby

Newby also shared images of the passes on Facebook where she was praised for her creativity. Commenters also appeared to be tagging fellow educators, asking them to make their own Cardi passes.

"I never imagined my hall passes would go viral," she said. "I work in an amazing school and majority of us try relating to the students in multiple ways...I’m glad that the world gets to see at least one of the good things that are happening in my classroom!"