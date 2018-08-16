This teacher made Cardi B hall passes and her students are loving her for it

Aug 16, 2018, 1:56 PM ET
PHOTO: Teacher Rebecca Newby created a hall pass showing a photo of Cardi B as a child to make her students laugh. PlayCourtesy Rebecca Newby
This teacher's Cardi B. hall passes will have you saying, “Okurrr.”

Rebecca Newby, an English and creative writing instructor at Watson Chapel Junior High Campus in Arkansas, who designed the passes, was inspired by a well-known, "My Momma Said" meme of the "Bodak Yellow" singer's childhood photo.

The photo shows a spunky, baby Cardi with her hand on her hip. "My momma said y’all have to play with me," the viral meme said.

Cardi B., whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, addressed the meme on her Instagram page last month.

"Leave five year old Belcalis alone," Cardi wrote with a laughing emoji.

Newby told "Good Morning America" that she played off the "My momma said" wording and used the phrase "My Newby said...I can go to the restroom/office/library" so the reference to the original meme would be clear to anyone who read it.

"They loved them!" Newby wrote to "GMA" in a statement. "They laughed and tried to use them the first day of school. My previous students had seen the passes on my Instagram @msnewbywc and commented things like, 'Aw, man! Their year is gonna be lit!'"

PHOTO: Rebecca Newby is a teacher at Watson Chapel Junior High Campus in Pine Bluff, Ark.Rebecca Newby
Rebecca Newby is a teacher at Watson Chapel Junior High Campus in Pine Bluff, Ark.

Newby also shared images of the passes on Facebook where she was praised for her creativity. Commenters also appeared to be tagging fellow educators, asking them to make their own Cardi passes.

"I never imagined my hall passes would go viral," she said. "I work in an amazing school and majority of us try relating to the students in multiple ways...I’m glad that the world gets to see at least one of the good things that are happening in my classroom!"

