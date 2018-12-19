The Christmas clock is ticking.
You’ve been wrapping presents all day. You’re almost finished. Then it happens.
"Oh no, I’m out of tape."
"There’s no more wrapping paper?"
"I swore these clothes came in a box!"
Don’t worry, we’ve got you’ve covered. "GMA" mined the best wrapping hacks to help you wrap like a pro -- even without tape, paper or a box.
Read on for the step-by-step guide.
1. Wrapping without tape
Step 1: Measure around gift, then cut
Step 2: Cut wrapping paper into square
Step 3: Fold top flap over the gift
Make creases with your finger for smoother edges.
Step 4: Fold over other next two flaps
Step 5: Pull the final flap over the gift and tuck it in
2. Wrapping without wrapping paper
Step 1: Measure around gift
Step 2: Fold first side over gift, then tape
Step 3: Fold other side over gift, then tape
Step 4: Fold in sides of the gift, tape
Step 5: Cut out a piece of white paper to create name tag
3. Wrapping clothes without a box
Step 1: Measure around gift, then cut
Step 2: Remove gift
Step 3: Fold edge of the wrapping paper over, then flip wrapping paper and fold back
Step 4: Repeat twice
This will create a nice design down the middle of the gift.
Step 5: Put the gift in and tape the wrapping paper over it
Step 6: Fold sides backward then forward
This will create a cool design on sides of gift.
No box, no problem!
Happy Holidays!