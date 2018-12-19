The Christmas clock is ticking.

You’ve been wrapping presents all day. You’re almost finished. Then it happens.

"Oh no, I’m out of tape."

"There’s no more wrapping paper?"

"I swore these clothes came in a box!"

Don’t worry, we’ve got you’ve covered. "GMA" mined the best wrapping hacks to help you wrap like a pro -- even without tape, paper or a box.

Read on for the step-by-step guide.

1. Wrapping without tape

Step 1: Measure around gift, then cut

Step 2: Cut wrapping paper into square

Step 3: Fold top flap over the gift

Make creases with your finger for smoother edges.

Step 4: Fold over other next two flaps

Step 5: Pull the final flap over the gift and tuck it in

2. Wrapping without wrapping paper

ABC News

Step 1: Measure around gift

Step 2: Fold first side over gift, then tape

Step 3: Fold other side over gift, then tape

Step 4: Fold in sides of the gift, tape

Step 5: Cut out a piece of white paper to create name tag

3. Wrapping clothes without a box

ABC News

Step 1: Measure around gift, then cut

Step 2: Remove gift

Step 3: Fold edge of the wrapping paper over, then flip wrapping paper and fold back

Step 4: Repeat twice

This will create a nice design down the middle of the gift.

Step 5: Put the gift in and tape the wrapping paper over it

Step 6: Fold sides backward then forward

This will create a cool design on sides of gift.

No box, no problem!

Happy Holidays!