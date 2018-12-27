4 New Year's Eve party trends that will help you ring in 2019 in style

New Year’s Eve is just days away and that means for many people, party planning is in full swing.

"Good Morning America" asked Good Housekeeping's style director Lori Bergamotto to break down all the latest trends in fashion, decor, food and drinks to help you ring in 2019 in style.

Here's what Bergamotto had to say:

1. Velvet attire

You don't have to get rid of the traditional sequins that adorn New Year's clothes this year, but if you want to go for something a little different, dark velvet is the hottest new trend, Bergamotto said.

Wear velvet in shades of navy, emerald green or maroon if you want to stand out without sparkling, she added.

Take it from the royals. Meghan Markle recently wore a dark velvet Givenchy gown to the British Fashion Awards. Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has made dark velvet bows the chic hair accessory of the moment.

2. Blush and rose gold decorations

A new decor trend for this year switches out the normal black-and-gold combination for a more modern, but still festive, blush and rose gold.

Bring the trend to life with accents of tapered candles, fairy lights and flowers in your centerpieces, Bergamotto recommended.

3. Doughnuts on the snack table

"People are going nuts for doughnuts as colorfully edible party displays," Bergamotto said, noting that searches for doughnut decor are up nearly 800 percent on Pinterest.

Bergamotto recommends letting your creativity shine in how you display the doughnuts since the actual food item is so readily accessible.

Learn here how to build your own DIY doughnut wall.

4. Champagne bar

Every great New Year's party includes a champagne toast, but take it to the next level with a bubbly bar.

The benefits of a bubbly bar include making it easier for the host, since guests can build their own drinks. It also doubles as a decoration and can serve as an ice breaker for guests.

Customize your bubbly bar with toppings ranging from pomegranates to lemons, blueberries, orange juice, cherries, mint, shredded coconut or even cotton candy.

Another way to take it to another level is to pull out the letter board you may have used for your child's back-to-school photo and repurpose it to display the topping options.