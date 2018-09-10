This adorable milkshake will have you celebrating your un-birthday all month long

No need to wait for your birthday to try this brand-new Birthday Cake Milkshake at Disney.

But you do need to act fast: It's only available for the month of September.

Walt Disney World

If you have plans to visit Walt Disney World this month, stop by The Plaza Restaurant, located between Tomorrowland and Main Street, U.S.A. The Birthday Cake Milkshake is the Milkshake of the Month.

It's a confetti vanilla milkshake in a sprinkle-rimmed glass and topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and mini birthday cake cupcakes.

