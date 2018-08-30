Boo! This adorable Minnie Halloween cupcake will be available for 3 days only

Minnie Mouse fans (read: all of humanity): Mark your calendars for this very-special, very-limited-time Halloween cupcake inspired by our favorite female mouse.

"Minnie's Not-So-Scary Berry Cupcake" will be on sale at the Contempo Cafe at the Contemporary Resort for three days only: Oct. 28-31. That's not much time. Better buy two.

"Good Morning America" got a sneak peak of the cupcake. Chef Emily Peksun said it's inspired by the hat Minnie wears in the Magic Kingdom during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The cute cupcake is filled with raspberry jam, decorated with buttercream frosting and topped with a witch's hat!

Minnie's Not-So-Scary Berry Cupcake joins an all-star lineup of new Halloween treats at Walt Disney World this year. We have the full rundown of every new item debuting for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party here.

