Disneyland's new Halloween treats are freakishly delicious

It's Halloween time at Disneyland and the sweet treats available this year are freakishly delicious.

Among the items that are so good it's scary are the Sweet Potato Hand Pie, a pie that resembles a pop tart with sweet potato pie filling topped with orange white chocolate glaze and toasted mini-marshmallows. It's available at Jolly Holiday Bakery.

Disneyland Resorts

Fans of the movie "Coco" cannot miss the new concha, a Mexican sweetbread. This one is filled with dulce de leche and guests can find it at Paradise Garden Grill in California Adventure.

Disneyland Resorts

At Cars Land, the Spoke-y Cone Macarons are back this year. They're held together with marshmallow buttercream and candy corn. Find them at Cozy Cone Motel.

Disneyland Resorts

Cruella de Vil has her very own villainous brownie: it comes in a spotted cup with black dark chocolate mousse and white chocolate mousse.

The bat cookies are made with dark chocolate and are available on Buena Vista Street in California Adventure.

Disneyland Resorts

Also found on Buena Vista Street in California Adventure is a new cupcake: The Haunted Mansion. Red velvet cake is topped with a dark chocolate mousse and cream cheese frosting.

Disneyland Resorts

Continuing the cupcake offerings is the Graveyard Cupcake, a chocolate cupcake with cherry filling, dark chocolate mousse and a chocolate tombstone.