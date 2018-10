Faith. Trust. And a brand-new Tink cone at Walt Disney World.

Prepare for your Instagram to explode with photos of the Pixie-Dusted Cone. It's like the Mermaid Cupcake all over again.

Tink’s Pixie-Dusted Cone will be available starting Nov. 1 at Storybook Treats at Magic Kingdom Park. It's made from lime soft-serve, white chocolate “wings,” cotton candy, and just a little bit of pixie dust!