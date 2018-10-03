Only on GMA: Exclusive look at Mickey's 90th birthday cupcake

Mickey Mouse is looking good for 90. Real good.

And so is this (very) limited edition cupcake.

Walt Disney World Resort

"Good Morning America" got an exclusive look at how it's made.

Available Nov. 16 - 18 only at the Contempo Café at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, this handheld birthday celebration is a red velvet cake with chocolate buttercream filling and cream cheese buttercream frosting topped with white chocolate “balloons” and a miniature white chocolate birthday cake.

The teeny tiny cake on top was the inspiration behind the cupcake.

That missing piece belongs to Mickey, but the rest is all you.