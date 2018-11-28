You can stay at 'the world's most remote hotel' almost for free

If it's your "thing" to go off the beaten path, then have we got a treat for you.

Hotels.com is offering to pick up the tab for travelers willing to travel to what they call the "most remote AF hotel in the world," the Ittoqqortoormiit Guesthouse. It's located in the tiny town of Ittoqqortoormiit, Greenland, where there's a population of only 450 people.

If scenery is what you seek, look no further. The town is located next to Northeast Greenland National Park, the world's largest national park, and the Scoresby Sund, the longest fjord system in the world. Views of the northern lights are a daily norm, according to Hotels.com.

For travelers who book by Dec. 31, Hotels.com will pay 99 percent of their stay if they visit in March 2019. The no-frills hotel has only seven rooms, so book fast.

But also take note: there are no cars, buses or trains for transportation, so getting there will be the hardest part. Does anyone have a dogsled we can borrow?

