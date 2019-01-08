These 5 recipes will give you Whole30 #mealgoals

Welcome to GMA’s New Year, Best You. As we ring in 2019, we are sharing everything you need to start the new year strong. From keeping your New Year's resolutions going to Instagram-worthy meal prep to workout programs to eating plans to taking time for yourself, we have it all covered.

Following Whole30 and finding yourself in a rut of baked chicken, grilled asparagus and kale?

The monthlong nutrition reboot that eliminates foods like sugar and dairy doesn’t need to eliminate flavor or your creativity in the kitchen.

Niko Paranomos, a California-based caterer, food stylist and Thumbtack chef, created five recipes that will transform the way you think about Whole30 cooking.

(MORE: Top 10 tips to navigate Whole30 without crashing and burning)

From colorful foods to unique flavors to Instagram-worthy presentation, get ready to upgrade your Whole30 menu.

Rainbow poke bowl

Thumbtack

Bowl ingredients:

1/2 cup red cabbage cut in thin slaw slices

1/4 lb sushi-grade tuna cut against grain in 3/4-inch cubes

1 carrot, sliced into ribbons with a peeler

10 sugar snap peas

1 rainbow beet, sliced thin on a mandolin

2 baby Bok Choy heads

1/2 a Manila mango, chopped

1-2 cups cauliflower rice

1 green onion, sliced



Dressing ingredients:

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon tamari

1 teaspoon lime juice

1/2 tsp red chili flake

Sprinkle of toasted white and black sesame seeds



(MORE: Everything you need to start Whole30, from a meal plan to a grocery list)

Directions:

Combine sauce ingredients in a bowl, set aside.

Combine remaining ingredients in a bowl and cover with as much sauce as desired.

BLT kale breakfast salad

Thumbtack

Ingredients:

5 cups de-stemmed & shredded lacinto kale

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp lemon juice

Kosher salt and black pepper

4 large eggs, boiled for on medium heat for 3-5 minutes until softly cooked

8 strips cooked center cut bacon

1 large avocado sliced

20 grape tomatoes, halved



Directions:

In a bowl, combine the kale, olive oil, lemon juice & 1/4 teaspoon salt. Massage with your hands until softened.

Divide the kale between four bowls, top with all of the toppings.

Finish with salt and pepper and enjoy!

Rainbow veggie skewers with vegan pepita cilantro pesto

Thumbtack

Skewers ingredients:

Must have: 6-8 inch skewers, salt and pepper

Choose any vegetable your heart desires! Here are some suggestions:

Yellow squash

Green zucchini

Purple potato (Parboiled in water before cooking)

Beets (Parboiled in water before cooking)

Cherry tomatoes

Purple onions

Bell peppers



Pesto ingredients:

1/3 toasted pepitas (green pumpkin seeds)

1/2 cup packed fresh basil

1/2 cup packed fresh cilantro

2 cloves garlic roughly chopped

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/3 cup olive oil



Directions:

To make pesto: Add all of the pesto ingredients into a food processor. Blend till mixed smooth. Set aside.

To make skewers: Place skewers in water for at least 2 hours. Slice veg into 1/2 to 1-inch pieces and skewer. Drizzle with olive oil.

Place on hot grill or grill pan, and roast until cooked through, about 3-4 minutes on each side. Top with salt and pepper.

Serve with a drizzle of the pesto.

Chia seed breakfast parfait

Thumbtack

Ingredients:

3/4 cup coconut milk

1 1/2 tablespoons chia seeds

Optional toppings:

Figs, halved

Blackberries

Strawberries

Granola

Toasted nuts and seeds



Directions:

Pour milk into a jar or glass container.

Add chia seeds and stir. Let stand for 10 minutes and then stir again.

Place the jar in the fridge overnight or for at least 1 hour.

Once you’re ready to eat, place toppings on and enjoy!

Sweet potato cakes with spicy avocado and poached eggs

Thumbtack

Ingredients:

1 large sweet potato, grated with skin on

1/4 cup almond flour (have more ready if needed)

3 eggs

1 avocado

1/2 Thai red chili pepper, finely minced

3 tablespoons cilantro

4 tablespoons coconut oil

Sea salt and black pepper

Directions:

In a medium-sized bowl, mix sweet potato, 1 egg, almond flour and a pinch of salt and pepper. Form 2 patties, about 4-inches wide and 1-inch thick.

In a cast iron skillet, add 2 tablespoons coconut oil and heat on medium heat. Add patties, turning them over once to cook for about 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Add an additional 2 tablespoons oil once you flip them.

In a medium-sized pot, bring a few cups of water to a slight boil. Crack the remaining two eggs in two small bowls. Slide each egg into the water, and move them slightly with a slotted spoon to make sure they don’t touch the bottom. After 3 minutes, your eggs should be ready, and you can remove them with the same slotted spoon, placing them on a towel to dry.

In a small mixing bowl, mash avocado with the minced red chili pepper & cilantro. Add salt to taste.

Assemble by placing the sweet potato cake down first, topping with the avocado and then poached egg. Add salt and pepper on top of the egg before enjoying.

Recipes reprinted courtesy of Niko Paranomos/Thumbtack.