Work out like Jennifer Aniston with these tips from her boxing trainer

Jennifer Aniston recently revealed she has a new love in her life: Boxing.

"Last year I discovered boxing, and I love it. I have this trainer named Leyon, who I believe hung the moon," she said in an interview as InStyle magazine's September issue cover star. “It’s the longest workout I’ve actually stayed with consistently other than yoga.”

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“There’s something about the mental aspect of boxing — the drills, your brain has to work, you’re not just sitting on a bike," she said. "It’s amazing.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Aniston's boxing trainer is Leyon Azubuike, the founder of a Santa Monica boxing gym and a former college football player, U.S. Nationals heavyweight competitor and chief sparring partner of a heavyweight champion.

"Good Morning America" met up with Azubuike to learn more about the workout that Aniston, 49, described as a "great way to get aggression out."

"The relationship has been built through a mutual respect for each other," he said of Aniston. "There's never been a time where I've said, 'Hey, do this exercise,' and she gives me resistance on it."

Aniston's workout is focused on toning and fine-tuning her body, according to Azubuike, whose training sessions with the star run from one to over two hours.

Try the workout

Azubuike shared these four tips based on the workouts he does with Aniston.

1. Ditch the dumbbells and reach for resistance bands instead for long, lean triceps and biceps.

2. Focus on your core with two to three sets of 10 strengthening squats.

3. Trim your arms and waistline with one-two boxing punches.

4. Fuel yourself 90 minutes before working out and refuel 45 minutes afterward. Eat clean with a focus on healthy carbohydrates and lean protein.