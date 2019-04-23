Olympic skier Bode Miller and his volleyball star wife Morgan Beck Miller lost their 19-month-old daughter last year in an accidental drowning. Now, they’re speaking out about educating infants and are teaching their 6-month-old son to swim.

Easton Vaughn Rek Miller, who was born in October, started “self-rescue” swimming lessons Monday, Morgan Miller, 32, shared.

“Heaven forbid my child should ever fall into water again, he will be able to roll on his back and float for at least 10 minutes,” she wrote on Instagram.

According to the CDC, children ages 1 to 4 have the highest drowning rates and drowning is responsible for more deaths in that age group than any other cause except congenital anomalies.

In June, the family announced that their 19-month-old daughter Emmy died in a drowning accident at a neighbor’s house. Morgan Miller was pregnant with Easton at the time.

"To step into my future without my daughter felt like a dagger to my heart. How can life change so quickly?" she wrote in another post.

In February, she shared an adorable photo of her son with an emotional tribute to her late daughter.

"He is so special and has brought so much healing and hope. Our baby Emmy will never be replaced but man, has this little bundle allowed us to feel a small sense of peace and in a weird way, a connection between the heavens and earth #lifeafterdeath"

Water-safety experts told "GMA" that one simple solution to keep your kids safe this summer is to always have a water watcher on hand, somebody who stands next to the pool and is constantly scanning the water for any signs of distress.

The water watcher can be rotated every 15 minutes or so, should know CPR, has a working phone and is alert and not under any influence.