Coronavirus live updates: China reports no new deaths for 1st time since January The very first cases of COVID-19 were detected in China back in December.

A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed at least 10,993 people in the United States.

The United States is among the the hardest-hit countries with more than 368,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and over 74,000 of them have died since the virus emerged in China back in December. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Italy still has the world's highest death toll -- over 16,500.

Tuesday's biggest developments:

US death toll nears 11,000

China on Tuesday reported zero new deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

China's National Health Commission recorded 32 new cases of confirmed infections across the mainland, all of which were imported from abroad, as well as 30 new asymptomatic cases. However, it's the first time the country has reported no new deaths since the commission began publishing daily figures in late January.

People wear face masks as they walk across an intersection in Beijing, China, on April 7, 2020. China on April 7 reported no new deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours and just a few dozen new cases, all from people who returned from overseas. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has seen its number of confirmed infections more than double in recent weeks. The Chinese special administrative region on Tuesday reported 1,331 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the National Health Commission.

The very first cases of COVID-19 were detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December before the disease spread around the globe.

Since then, a total of 81,740 people on the Chinese mainland have been diagnosed with the disease and 3,331 of them have died, according to the National Health Commission.

