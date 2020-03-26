Coronavirus live updates: Cuomo calls stimulus bill 'reckless' Coronavirus has now killed more than 23,000 people around the world.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 23,000 people around the world, including at least 1,093 people in the United States.

Worldwide, there are more than 511,000 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, spanning every continent except Antarctica, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. At least 120,000 people around the world have recovered.

With more than 76,000 diagnosed cases, the U.S has the third-highest national total behind Italy and China.

Today's biggest developments:

A third of the world's population is on coronavirus lockdown

Spain's death toll climbs over 4,000

Nearly 90% of the world's student population is out of school due to virus

'REAL ID' deadline pushed back to 2021

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

3:40 p.m.: United employee dies after contracting COVID-19

A United employee based out of Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has died after contracting COVID-19, according to the airline.

"The thoughts of the entire United family are with his loved ones," the airline said in a statement.

Meanwhile, 68 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID-19. TSA Administrator David Pekoske said the agency will begin to allow employees to wear N95 masks on a voluntary basis.

3:00 p.m.: Italy's death toll climbs to 8,165

Hard-hit Italy has reached a death toll of 8,165, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency.

Doctors treat COVID-19 patients in an intensive care unit at a hospital in Rome during the coronavirus emergency on March 26, 2020. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Parish priest of Seriate, Don Mario stands by one of the coffins stored into the church of San Giuseppe in Seriate, near Bergamo, Lombardy, on March 26, 2020, during the country's lockdown following the coronavirus pandemic. Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images

Italy's death toll is nearly double Spain's, which has the second most fatalities. Spain is followed by China, Iran and France.

Italy's number of diagnosed cases has now topped 80,000, according to the Civil Protection Agency.

But over 10,000 have recovered in Italy, according to the Johns Hopkins data. Among the recovered was an 86-year-old woman who was released from the hospital Tuesday after seven weeks.

2:28 p.m.: 2 Grand Princess passengers die from coronavirus

Two male passengers who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship and were being housed at Travis Air Force Base in California have died from coronavirus complications, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Both passengers were on board the Grand Princess cruise ship and were transferred to medical facilities immediately after developing symptoms, the department said.

Medical Personnel help load passengers onto busses as they are disembarked from the Grand Princess cruise ship at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., March 10, 2020. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

2:08 p.m.: AG urges federal prisons to explore releasing more inmates to early home confinement

Amid concerns of the potentially devastating effects that a COVID-19 outbreak could have within the walls of the nation's prisons, Attorney General William Barr said he has issued new recommendations to the Bureau of Prisons to explore releasing certain at-risk prisoners to home confinement to reduce the prison population.

Of the 146,000 inmates serving time in federal prison facilities, one-third are considered to have preexisting medical conditions and roughly 10,000 are over the age of 60, Barr said at a news conference on Thursday.

"You want to make sure that our institutions don't become petri dishes and it spreads rapidly through a particular institution. But we have the protocols that are designed to stop it and we are using all the tools we have to protect the inmates," Barr said.

Among those tools "will be identifying vulnerable prisoners who would make more sense to allow to go home to finish their confinement," he said.

Anyone who would be considered eligible for release to home confinement would have to quarantine for 14 days, he said.

In a phone interview with ABC News after the news conference, Barr stressed that there would be significant limits on what would make prisoners eligible for release to home confinement, noting that they could not be convicted of violent crimes or sex offenses -- which makes up roughly 40% of the over-60 population.

1:42 p.m.: Drew Brees gives $5 million to Louisiana

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he and his wife are giving $5 million to Louisiana organizations to help "our communities get through this tough time."

Diagnosed coronavirus cases have jumped to 2,305 in Louisiana. At least 83 people in the state have died.

EMS personnel bring a patient into the emergency center at Ochsner Baptist Medical Center amid the coronavirus outbreak, in New Orleans, March 25, 2020. Jonathan Bachman/Reuters

Brees said on Instagram he's partnering with organizations "to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need."

A streetcar driver wears a mask amid the coronavirus outbreak, in New Orleans, March 25, 2020. Jonathan Bachman/Reuters

1:18 p.m.: China temporarily bars all foreign nationals from entering country

China's Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that as of March 28, all foreign nationals, including those with valid visas and residence permits, will be temporarily barred from entering the country.

Diplomats and flight crew are exempt.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

1:00 p.m.: Columbia medical students can graduate early to help with pandemic

Columbia University will let medical students graduate early so they can help with the coronavirus response efforts in New York, university officials told ABC News.

The decision from the Columbia University Irving Medical Center comes after New York University announced the unprecedented decision to graduate its fourth-year students early. NYU said its commitment was in response to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s directive to get more physicians into the health system quickly.

A physician is seen outside Elmhurst Hospital Center, in the Queens borough of New York City, on March 26, 2020. Elmhurst reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths at the hospital in a 24-hour span, according to officials on March 25, 2020. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

12:40 p.m.: Chicago shuts down Lakefront Trail

Chicago's popular Lakefront Trail was shut down on Thursday, blocking access to the extensive trail and park, after too many people congregated and violated social distancing guidelines, said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Residents enjoy the warm weather with a stroll along the Lakefront Trail near Oak Street Beach, March 25, 2020, in Chicago, despite a stay-at-home order from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker during the coronavirus pandemic. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

Chicago Police said they will start issuing $500 citations for those violating social distancing guidelines and will arrest repeat offenders.

12:20 p.m.: 'REAL ID' deadline pushed back to October 2021

The deadline to apply for the new federally mandated "REAL ID," which will be required for anyone trying to fly from U.S. airports, has been extended by a year due to closures at the Department of Motor Vehicles as a result of the coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

The original deadline was Oct. 1, 2020, and it's now pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021.

12:04 p.m.: Stimulus bill 'failed to meet the governmental need,' Cuomo says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says Congress' $2 trillion stimulus bill has "failed to meet the governmental need."

Out of the total stimulus bill, New York state gets $5 billion for COVID-19 expenses, which Cuomo said does not help with lost revenue to the state.

A New York City Police officer puts on gloves as people wait in line to be tested for COVID-19, outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in the Queens borough of New York City, March 26, 2020. Stefan Jeremiah/Reuters

"I'm disappointed," Cuomo said on Thursday. "I find it irresponsible. I find it reckless. Emotion is a luxury. And we don't have the luxury at this time of being emotional about what they [Congress] did. When this is over, I promise you I'm going to give them a piece of my mind."

"This was the time [for Congress] to put politics aside," Cuomo said. "Now is a time to actually step up, do the right thing, and do your job. And they haven't as far as I'm concerned, especially when it comes to the governmental need."

New York has become the nation's epicenter of the pandemic. The state has seen 385 deaths from COVID-19 and that number is expected to continue to rise, Cuomo said.

Medical workers outside Elmhurst Hospital Center, in the Queens borough of New York City, on March 26, 2020. The hospital reported 13 COVID-19 patients died in a 24-hour span. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Over 37,000 New Yorkers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus and 5,000 of those people are in the hospital, he said.

As of Wednesday, New York was performing 25% of the COVID-19 testing nationwide, according to the governor.

A doctor examines Juan Vasquez for a COVID-19 test inside a testing tent at St. Barnabas hospital, on March 20, 2020, in New York City. St. Barnabas hospital in the Bronx set-up tents to triage possible COVID-19 patients outside before they enter the main Emergency department area. Misha Friedman/Getty Images

Cuomo said the state has enough personal protective equipment for the immediate future.

New York is focusing on helping hospitals increase capacity by at least 50%. Officials are also scouting dorms and hotels for emergency beds.

11:18 a.m.: New record low for domestic plane travel

As domestic airline travel continues to plunge, the TSA screened its lowest number of passengers in over a decade on Wednesday.

There were 239,234 travelers screened by the TSA on Wednesday, compared to 2,273,811 travelers on the same weekday last year.

A handful of travelers are seen at the largely-empty Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., due to the coronavirus pandemic, March 25, 2020. Michael Reynolds/EPA via Shutterstock

Meanwhile, China's civil aviation regulator is ordering all airlines to cut international flights to one flight per week into China, and the flights can only be 75% full.

What to know about the novel coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and worldwide: coronavirus map

10:24 a.m.: Tufts University to hold its 1st virtual commencement

Tufts University will hold its first virtual commencement ceremony.

"In light of the unprecedented public health crisis we are currently facing, we will be unable to bring our graduates together physically to celebrate all that they have accomplished," the university said in a statement. "Though we unfortunately cannot be together in person, we will celebrate the class of 2020 on May 17."

9:06 a.m.: Spain's death toll climbs over 4,000

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus has now climbed to 4,089 after another 655 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Spain's Health Ministry.

A health worker gestures to a municipal police officer during tests for the coronavirus in Madrid, March 25, 2020. Rafa Albarran/Madrid City Hall/AFP/Getty Images

Spain now has the second-highest number of deaths, following Italy.

The nation has 56,188 diagnosed cases, including 3,679 people who are in the intensive care unit, according to Spain's Health Ministry.

Ambulance workers in full protective gear arrive with a patient at the Severo Ochoa Hospital during the coronavirus outbreak in Leganes, Spain, March 26, 2020. Susana Vera/Reuters

Spain is fourth in the number of diagnosed cases, behind China, Italy and the U.S.

8:42 a.m.: Member of NYC hospital nursing staff dies from coronavirus

A member of the nursing staff at New York City's Mount Sinai Health System has died from the coronavirus, according to the hospital.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our nursing staff," Mount Sinai said in a statement. "Today, we lost another hero - a compassionate colleague, friend and selfless caregiver."

7:40 a.m.: <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/alerts/uk-royals" id="_ap_link_Prince Charles_UKRoyals_" target="_blank">Prince Charles</a> still working in self-isolation, royal source says

Charles, Prince of Wales, is working at his desk as usual while self-isolating at his estate in Scotland, a royal source told ABC News.

The source said Charles has received hundreds of get well soon wishes sent to his official royal residence in London, Clarence House.

In this file photo taken on March 9, 2020, Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London, U.K. Prince Charles, the first in line to the British throne, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a spokesman for his official royal residence, Clarence House, confirmed on March 25, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

A Clarence House spokesman confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Charles had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health."

His wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has tested negative for the virus, according to the spokesman. The couple is currently self-isolating at Birkhall, their private residence in Scotland.

Charles, 71, is the first child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is the heir apparent to the British throne.

6:32 a.m: Russia grounds all international flights over coronavirus

The Russian government has ordered the grounding of all international flights as part of new measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

Russia's civil aviation agency Rosaviatsiya will halt "regular and charter air flights from Russian airports to and from foreign countries," with the exception of flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad, according to the decree published Thursday on the government's website.

Citizens of Tajikistan rest on the floor waiting for a plane to return in their home country at the Vnukovo International Airport, southwest of Moscow, Russia, on March 24, 2020. Hundreds of Central Asian migrants were stuck in Moscow airports on March 24, struggling to return home as countries closed borders and airlines canceled flights amid the coronavirus pandemic. Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

The new travel restriction comes into force at midnight on Friday.

As of Thursday, there were 840 diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in Russia, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

5:27 a.m.: Nearly 90% of the world's student population is out of school due to pandemic

More than 1.5 billion students are not attending schools and universities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest figures from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Governments across the globe have closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the spread of the disease. More than 160 countries have implemented nationwide school closure, impacting over 87 percent of the world's student population, according to UNESCO monitoring.

Custodian Patti Alesci cleans desks at Orange High School in Pepper Pike, Ohio, on March 16, 2020. A mandatory three-week closure of schools to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus began in Ohio on March 16, while bars and restaurants were closed indefinitely. Tony Dejak/AP

Several other nations have implemented localized school closures and, should those become nationwide, UNESCO warned that millions more students would be affected.

In the United States, at least 124,000 public and private schools have closed their doors due to the outbreak, affecting more than 55 million students, according to the latest count from the news journal Education Week.

3:30 a.m.: Diagnosed cases approach half a million worldwide

The number of diagnosed cases worldwide of the novel coronavirus will likely reach half a million in the coming days, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows.

China still has the highest tally with more than 81,000 diagnosed cases, but Italy isn't far behind with over 74,000. The U.S. count is approaching 70,000.

Medical workers wearing protective gear work at an intensive care unit for patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus at Erasmus Hospital in Brussels on March 25, 2020, during a national lockdown in Belgium to curb the spread of the virus. Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the global death toll topped 21,000 on Thursday, with Italy and Spain as the two worst-affected countries.

A third of the world's population is under some kind of coronavirus-related movement restrictions as governments scramble to contain the spread of the disease.

ABC News' Kelly Cannon, Anne Flaherty, Mina Kaji, Alina Lobzina, Zoe Magee, Alex Mallin, Quinn Owen, Alex Perez, Christine Theodorou and Karson Yiu contributed to this report.