Coronavirus live updates: Senators and White House clinch deal on $2 trillion economic stimulus package It's the largest economic stimulus package in modern American history.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed nearly 19,000 people around the world.

There are more than 423,000 diagnosed cases of the new respiratory virus, known officially as COVID-19, spanning every continent except Antartica, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The disease has gained a foothold in Europe and North America since the first cases were detected in China back in December.

With more than 55,000 diagnosed cases, the United States has the third-highest national total behind Italy and China. The virus has spread across every U.S. state as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, killing at least 801 people.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Today's biggest developments:

Senators and White House clinch deal on stimulus package

U.S. death toll tops 800

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

7:04 a.m.: U.S. death toll tops 800

At least 801 people in the United States have now died from the novel coronavirus.

The death toll topped 800 early Wednesday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science.

At least 192 of those fatalities have occurred in New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the pandemic.

5:30 a.m.: Senators and White House clinch deal on stimulus package

After a marathon of closed-door meetings on Capitol Hill, senators and White House officials clinched a bipartisan deal early Wednesday on a massive stimulus package to save the national economy from the detrimental impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell described the legislation as "a wartime level of investment in our nation."

"At last, we have a deal," McConnell told reporters. "We’re going to pass this legislation later today."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland and acting White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows, walks to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2020. Patrick Semansky/AP

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called the deal "an outstanding agreement."

"Help is on the way," Schumer told reporters. "Big help and quick help."

When asked if U.S. President Donald Trump will sign the legislation, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters resoundingly, "absolutely."

"Spoken to the president many times today," Mnuchin added, "he's very pleased with this legislation and the impact that this is going to have."

A view of the U.S. Capitol's Rotunda is seen reflected in an ambulance as negotiations on an economic stimulus package amid the coronavirus pandemic continue on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on March 24, 2020. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Negotiators from the Senate and the White House have been meeting for the past five days, working to reach a bipartisan agreement on the sweeping measure that will deliver government aid to American families, hospitals and businesses reeling from the virus outbreak and the resulting economic fallout. At roughly $2 trillion, it's the largest economic stimulus package in modern American history.

At least 23 states have enacted policies to close nonessential businesses in an effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus on U.S. soil.

ABC News' Trish Turner contributed to this report.

What to know about the novel coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and worldwide: coronavirus map