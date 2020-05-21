Coronavirus updates: Pandemic hits another grim milestone as global cases top 5 million Just two weeks ago, the tally had crossed the 4 million threshold.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 328,000 people worldwide.

Over 5 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1.5 million diagnosed cases and at least 93,439 deaths.

Today's biggest developments:

Global cases top 5 million

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

More than a third of the world's COVID-19 cases have been diagnosed in the United States.

People wearing face masks walk past a mural of encouragement displayed outside a store amid the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, D.C., on May 19, 2020. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

