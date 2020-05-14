Coronavirus updates: Police arrest woman for selling non-approved COVID-19 test kits The test kits had not been approved by the FDA.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 297,000 people worldwide.

More than 4.3 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 1.39 million diagnosed cases and at least 84,136 deaths.

China reported three new locally-transmitted infections of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising concerns of a rebound of the epidemic in the country's mainland territories.

The three new cases of COVID-19 were reported across two northeastern provinces on the Chinese mainland that have seen an increase in domestic infections in recent days, although the country's daily tally has plummeted from the height of the outbreak in February.

Song Shuli, a spokesperson for China's National Health Commission, said at a press conference Thursday that the country will ramp up COVID-19 testing and screening nationwide to prevent a resurgence in cases.

A medical worker in a protective suit conducts a nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 on a resident as people wearing face masks queue behind for testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city that was ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, on May 14, 2020. Aly Song/Reuters

The announcement comes just days after health authorities in Wuhan, the Chinese city that was ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, declared they would test the city's entire population of 11 million people after detecting a cluster of new locally-transmitted infections there for the first time in over a month.

Overall, the Chinese mainland has reported 82,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,633 deaths so far. There are still 101 people in hospitals being treated for the disease, while another 712 people with asymptomatic cases remain isolated under medical observation, according to the National Health Commission.

A woman was recently arrested in Southern California for allegedly selling non-approved COVID-19 test kits, police said.

The Los Angeles Police Department took 39-year-old Ying Lien Wang into custody Tuesday afternoon after serving a search warrant at her home in Santa Monica, west of downtown Los Angeles. Authorities recovered 61 COVID-19 at-home test kits that had not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Nasal swab test kits and medical gloves are seen at a COVID-19 testing station in a public school parking area in Compton, California, just south of Los Angeles, on April 28, 2020. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to her arrest, investigators went undercover and bought test kits from the woman on three occasions. She was allegedly selling the kits for $50 on Craigslist, according to police.

"None of the Covid-19 test kits recovered had been tested to meet United States safety standards and could pose a risk to anyone using them," the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement late Wednesday. "Residents are reminded that Los Angeles is offering free coronavirus testing to all residents."

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.