FDA loosens restrictions on gay men who donate blood amid coronavirus crisis

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said it would loosen some of the restrictions that have blocked gay men from donating blood.

The agency is changing the recommended deferral period for men who have had sex with another man from 12 months to three months.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams called the FDA decision “tremendous” and potentially life-saving at a time when overall blood donations have fallen and hospitals face critical shortages as people stay home and blood drives are canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is critically important we have rationally and scientifically based blood donation deferral periods,” Adams said on a call with reporters. “In particular, we know that reducing the deferral period for men who have sex with men can significantly increase life-saving blood donations, prevent drug shortages and help reduce harmful stigma experienced by the MSM community.”

The FDA said the changes would be implemented immediately and and are expected to remain in place after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The revised guidance also includes people with recent tattoos and piercings; the recommended deferral period is now three months versus 12 months.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement: "Based on recently completed studies and epidemiologic data, we've concluded that the current policies regarding the eligibility of certain donors can be modified without compromising the safety of the blood supply."

Marks said tens of thousands of people could now be eligible to donate for the first time and organizations that previously objected to the referral policy may be more willing to host blood drives.

In the last week Democratic senators and gay rights advocacy groups have called on the federal government to loosen these restrictions, citing the recent blood shortages caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"LGBTQ Americans can hold their heads up today and know that our voices will always triumph over discrimination," GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement. "This is a victory for all of us who raised our collective voices against the discriminatory ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood. The FDA’s decision to lower the deferral period on men who have sex with men from 12 months to 3 months is a step towards being more in line with science, but remains imperfect. We will keep fighting until the deferral period is lifted and gay and bi men, and all LGBTQ people, are treated equal to others."

The American Red Cross in November recommended an an update to the current policies.

“As a scientifically-based interim step, the Red Cross encourages the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to consider reducing its deferral time for men who have sex with men from twelve to three months while further options are evaluated for the United States,” the organization said at the time.