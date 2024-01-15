Explosions reported near US Consulate in Iraq; Iran claims responsibility

Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed it was targeting "the headquarters of spies."

Several explosions were reported near the U.S. Consulate in Erbil, Iraq, an Iraqi security source told ABC News.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly took responsibility for the attacks, saying it was targeting the "headquarters of spies" and "anti-Iranian terrorist gatherings in parts of the region" with ballistic missiles.

Coalition forces also shot down three drones near Erbil airport in Iraq, the source said.

There were no human losses among the coalition forces or American forces in the bombing of Erbil, an Iraqi security source told ABC News.

Air traffic has stopped in Erbil, an Iraqi security source said, and the source stated that the bombing was very violent.

The source said eight locations were targeted near the U.S. Consulate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.