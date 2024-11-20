Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai testifies for 1st time in landmark trial, denies using US connections

Jimmy Lai took the stand Wednesday in his national security trial in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG -- Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai on Wednesday denied seeking to influence foreign policy against China as he took the stand for the first time in his national security trial, fighting the charge of colluding with foreign forces.

Lai -- founder of the Apple Daily and an outspoken critic of China -- has been in jail for nearly four years. His trial began nearly a year ago.

Lai is the most high-profile person so far to be charged under the national security law, which Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in 2020 to clamp down on the pro-democracy movement. The law targets succession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, but critics say it breaches the "one country, two systems" framework, which is meant to guarantee the people of Hong Kong a degree of autonomy and freedoms not afforded to the mainland.

Hong Kong authorities charged Lai with "colluding with foreign forces" to sanction, blockade or engage in other hostile activities, as well as conspiracy to publish seditious material under an existing British colonial-era law. If found guilty, the 76-year-old could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Media mogul Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, arrives at the Court of Final Appeal, in a prison van in Hong Kong, China Feb. 9, 2021. Tyrone Siu/Reuters

A graphic shown to the court on Wednesday traced Lai's foreign links of interest, including a 2019 meeting with then-Vice President Mike Pence. Lai testified he was updating the United States on the situation in Hong Kong at the time.

"I would not dare to ask the U.S. to do anything. I just related to him what happened in Hong Kong," Lai said in court.

Lai said he was asking U.S. officials to say something to voice their support for Hong Kong. He denied meeting President-elect Donald Trump at the time.

Lai told the court that the Apple Daily did not condone violence, particularly during the 2019 pro-democracy protests. He said advocating for the independence of Hong Kong was "a reality too crazy to think about."

"I never allowed the newspaper or our staff to mention this," Lai testified.

Lai is expected to give evidence over the next two weeks.

In a briefing Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called Lai "the principal mastermind and perpetrator behind the series of riots that shook Hong Kong" in 2019, going on to call him "an agent and henchman of those hostile to China."

Jian said China "firmly opposes certain countries using the case to interfere in China's internal affairs and smear and undermine Hong Kong's rule of law."

In May this year, Jimmy Lai's son, Sebastien Lai, told ABC News during an interview in Taiwan that "it's very clear this is completely a show trial."

Sebastien Lai said he still has hope that "the Hong Kong government will do what is in their best interest, which is to show that they still have a rule-of-law-based system."

Sebastien Lai said his father would stay strong with the help of his Catholic faith and his steadfast principles.

He also said his father's case is a warning for the world. "A lot of important things are happening around the world, but if anyone wants to know what China is capable of and what China believes, look at the story of my father," Sebastien Lai said.

He said his dad has a good motto: "A country that doesn't respect its own people is not going to respect its neighbors. And Hong Kong is a constant reminder of that."

"Maybe people aren't politically inclined. Maybe people don't care that much about press freedom," Sebastien Lai said. "But I think anybody in Hong Kong has to decide whether, if they come face to face against the mandate of the government, whether they'll get anything close to a fair hearing. And you don't."

In an interview with ABC News at his home in September 2020, while he was out on bail, Jimmy Lai said he was prepared to go to jail.

"I knew it would come, I did not know that it would be so fast. but that's fine, and I'm OK, I accept it. At this time of my life, I'm almost 73, it's payback time. Whatever happens is a redemption," he said.

"I came here with $1, escaped from China when I was 12. This place [Hong Kong] gave me everything," he added.