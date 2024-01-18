Pakistan retaliates with strikes inside Iran

Pakistan's strikes killed at least 7 people, according to preliminary reports.

LONDON -- Pakistan has carried out strikes against Baluch insurgents training camps inside Iran, one official confirmed to ABC News. About seven locations were targeted in the strikes that came in response to an Iranian air attack inside Pakistan on Tuesday that killed 2 children in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

In an official statement, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry described today's attacks as a "series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran."

"A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation - codenamed 'Marg Bar Sarmachar,'" the Pakistani MFA said.

A Pakistani reads the front page of a morning newspaper covering Iran's strike, at a stall in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Pakistan's air force launched retaliatory airstrikes early Thursday on Iran allegedly targeting militant positions, an attack that killed at least seven people and further raised tensions between the neighboring nations. Anjum Naveed/AP

"This action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats," the statement said, adding that" Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people."

With respect to Iran, the Pakistani MFA also said Islamabad has "always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavor to find joint solutions."

