'Persons injured' in Vienna shooting: Police Police are asking citizens to avoid public places and public transportation.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in central Vienna on Monday, police said.

Citizens are being advised to avoid nearby public places and public transportation.

Authorities in Austria have not yet confirmed a target or motive.

The head of the Jewish community in Vienna, Oskar Deutsch, told The Associated Press the shooting was near the city's main synagogue, but it's not clear whether the building was targeted. It was closed at the time of the incident.

Citing the Austrian news agency APA, the nation's Interior Ministry said that one attacker had been killed and another had fled, according to the AP. ABC News has not independently confirmed these details.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.