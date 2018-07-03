Rescuers weigh options for extracting soccer team from flooded cave

Rescuers and authorities are considering their options for evacuating the soccer team -- 12 boys and their coach -- discovered alive after they'd gone missing for 10 days.

Thai authorities are committed to "100 percent safety," they told The Associated Press, adding that no one appears to be in urgent need of a medical evacuation.

"We worked so hard to find them and we will not lose them,” Chiang Rai provincial Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn told the AP.

Authorities are considering whether the soccer players and coach should be immediately evacuated or assisted where they are as further measures are considered, even as technicians attempt to install a phone line so the boys can talk to their parents.

Staying in place may be the safest option, authorities say. The boys and their coach could be supplied with food and fresh water as the water level in the cave drops, either naturally or by pumping out water.

The Thai navy already is delivering supplies in a similar manner and exploring the cave to gauge its safety level. Medics are expected to be deployed to improve cave conditions.

There are dangers of staying put, however. With heavy rain forecast, storms could raise water levels and complicate future extraction missions.

Another option for rescuing the team from the enormous cave is creating another entrance, authorities said. Construction equipment that could be used to create a path large enough for the boys to escape was sent to the site, but actually drilling a large enough shaft could prove challenging and take quite some time.

The boys and their coach are "located in a relatively small space and this would make any potential drilling attempt as a means of rescue very difficult," the British Cave Rescue Council told the AP.

Likely the fastest but most dangerous way to extract everyone would be having them dive out in the company of an experienced diving team. After all, it took elite, experienced divers more than a week to find the trapped teammates.

"Any attempt to dive the boys and their coach out will not be taken lightly because there are significant technical challenges and risks to consider," The British Cave Rescue Council said.

