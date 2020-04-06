Chef Cat Cora's black bean protein bowl with salmon recipe Chef Cat Cora shared the healthy and filling dish with ABC News.

Whether you're looking to jazz up a classic or learn a fresh take on a simple dish, one chef has a perfect way to get dinner on the table and become more connected in the kitchen.

Chef Cat Cora joined ABC News' "Pandemic: What You Need to Know" to share a protein-packed recipe that's perfect to cook at home any night of the week.

The Iron Chef and mom of four told ABC News that she thought now would be the perfect time to use her cooking at home as a way to connect with people around the world through food.

Chef Cat Cora with her black bean and salmon protein bowl. Cat Cora

She came up with, Cora-ntine Cuisine, a nightly series that serves as a hotline during mealtime and a place to share new dishes with other people who have a passion for food.

While she cooks the dishes, she also offers advice, tips and tricks to get dinner on the table.

"I want people to fall in love with cooking again and build a quality of life around food in their homes," she said. "And slow us down a bit and appreciate these moments with our families."

Check out her full recipe below.

Cat Cora’s Black Bean Protein Bowl

Chef Cat Cora's black bean protein bowl with salmon, corn and avocado. Cat Cora

Serves 4



Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1 lb. frozen salmon, or other fish you have on hand, thawed, cut into 4 fillets

Salt and pepper to taste

4 cups cooked rice, any style

2 15oz cans black beans, drained and rinsed

2 cups frozen corn

1 cup salsa

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 bunch of cilantro, chopped

1 avocado, sliced

2 limes, quartered



Directions



In a sauté pan heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper. Once hot add salmon and sear three to four minutes on each side. Remove from pan and set aside.



In another small saucepan over medium low heat, gently warm the beans.



Heat the remaining oil in the pan used for the fish and sauté corn over medium heat. Remove and set aside.



Add 1 cup of cooked rice to each bowl, half a cup black beans, half a cup cooked corn, one quarter cup salsa and one quarter cup cherry tomatoes. Top with salmon fillet, avocado slices and chopped cilantro. Serve with a lime wedge.