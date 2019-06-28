A look at the 2020 candidates appearing on night two of the Democratic debate

The second round of Democratic candidates will debate on Thursday in Miami. Here are some quick facts about them.

There will be over 153 years of political experience on the debate stage.

The candidates include:

1 Vice President: Biden

4 Senators: Harris, Sanders, Bennet, Gillibrand

1 Congressman: Swalwell

1 Mayor: Buttigieg

1 entrepreneur: Yang

1 author & activist: Williamson

The candidates range in age from 37 to 77 years old.

Oldest candidate: Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77 years old

Second oldest candidate: Former Vice President Joe Biden, 76 years old

Youngest candidate: Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 37 years old

Second youngest candidate: Rep. Eric Swalwell, 38 years old

They also differ in terms of experience.

Most political experience: Former VP Joe Biden, 46 years

Neither best-selling author and activist Marianne Williamson nor entrepreneur Andrew Yang have ever held elected office.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg will be the lone candidate on the stage tonight who has served in the United States military.

Some candidates share a common background.

7 candidates attended law school: Biden, Bennet, Buttigieg, Harris, Gillibrand, Swalwell and Yang.

Sen. Sanders, Biden, Gillibrand and Bennet have all served over 10 years in the United States Senate.

Sen. Sanders and Sen. Harris serve together on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee.

Sen. Harris and Sen. Bennet serve together on the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee.

Sen. Gillibrand and Sen. Bennet serve together on the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee.

One notable friendship:

Hickenlooper and Bennet have been friends for more than 15 years. They worked together when Hickenlooper served as Denver mayor, and Bennet eventually became the city's superintendent of public schools.

The candidates debating on Thursday are:

Former VP Joe Biden

Political Experience:

Vice President of the United States: 8 years

United States Senator, Delaware: 36 years

New Castle County Council: 2 years

Personal quick facts:

76 years old

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania

University of Delaware graduate

Syracuse University law school

Gold Medal of Freedom (2009)

Presidential Medal of Freedom (2017)

Spouse: Jill Biden, an English teacher

4 children

Biden's first wife, Neilia, and their daughter, Naomi, died in a car accident in 1972, and his son, Beau, died in 2015



Sen. Michael Bennet

Political Experience:

United States Senate, Colorado: 10 years

Former chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee

Served as Superintendent of Denver Public Schools



54 years old

Born in New Delhi, India

His father was an an aide to the U.S. Ambassador to India; his mother is a Holocaust survivor who emigrated to the United States from Poland in 1950

Wesleyan University graduate

Yale University law school graduate

Spouse: Susan Daggett

Children: 3

Personal quick facts:

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Political Experience:

Mayor of South Bend, Indiana: 7 years

Conference director for former U.S. Secretary of Defense William Cohen at the Cohen Group:

Consultant at McKinsey & Company

Volunteered on President Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign



Navy Reserve: 2008-2017

Deployed to Afghanistan for 7 months in 2014

Military Experience:

Personal quick facts:

37 years old

Born in South Bend, Indiana

Fluent in five languages

Harvard University graduate

Pembroke College, Oxford graduate

Spouse: Chasten Buttigieg

If elected, Buttigieg would be the first openly-gay president

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Political Experience:

United States Senator, New York: 10 years

Holds the seat once occupied by Hillary Clinton

U.S. House of Representatives, New York: 2 years

Special Counsel to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)



52 years old

Born in Albany, New York

Dartmouth College graduate

University of California, Los Angeles law school graduate

Partner at Boies, Schillfer & Flexner

Spouse: Jonathan Gillibrand

Children: 2

If elected, Gillibrand would be the first female president

Personal quick facts:

Sen. Kamala Harris

Political Experience:

United States Senator – California: 3 years

Attorney General of California: 6 years

District Attorney of San Francisco: 7 years

Personal quick facts:

54 years old

Born in Oakland, California

Howard University graduate

University of California, Hastings law school graduate

Spouse: Douglas Emhoff

Stepchildren: 2

Harris’ parents immigrated from Jamaica and India

Sister: Maya Harris served as a policy advisor for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign

If elected, Harris would be the first female president

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper

Political Experience:

Governor of Colorado: 8 years

Chair of the National Governors Association: 1 year

Mayor of Denver: 8 years



67 years old

Wesleyan University graduate

Born in Narberth, Pennsylvania

Spouse: Robin Pringle Hickenlooper,

Children: 1

Avid squash player

Suffers from prosopagnosia or also referred to as “face blindness.”

Personal quick facts:

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Political Experience:

United States Senator, Vermont: 12 years

U.S. House of Representatives, Vermont: 16 years

Mayor of Burlington: 8 years



77 years old

Born in Brooklyn, New York

2016 Presidential Candidate

Brooklyn College graduate

University of Chicago graduate

Spouse: Jane O’Meara Sanders

Children: 4

Personal quick facts:

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Political Experience:

U.S. House of Representatives, California: 6 years

Dublin City Council: 3 years

Personal quick facts:

38 years old

Born in Sac City, Iowa

Attended Campbell University in North Carolina on a soccer scholarship. He broke both thumbs and his scholarship ended.

University of Maryland, College Park graduate

University of Maryland, Baltimore law school graduate

Spouse: Brittany Watts

Children: 2

Marianne Williamson

Political Experience:

Ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House seat in California’s 33rd district in 2014

Career: Author and activist

Author of 13 books

Founder of Project Angel Food: volunteer food delivery that serves people with HIV/AIDS

Frequent guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show

Co-founded the Peace Alliance: a national grassroots education and advocacy group



66 years old

Born in Houston, Texas

Pomona College graduate

Children: 1

If elected, Williamson would be the first female president

Personal quick facts:

Andrew Yang

Political Experience:

Received two awards from President Barack Obama. In 2015, Yang received the President Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship, a collaborative initiative tasked to measure entrepreneurial growth. In 2012, Yang received the Champions of Change award. Champions of Change highlighted communities to rise to the challenges of the 21 century.

Career: Attorney and entrepreneur

Founder of Venture for America

Personal quick facts: