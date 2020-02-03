2020 Maine primary election results

Maine will hold its Democratic and Republican primaries on March 3, 2020. For the first time in twenty years, voters in Maine will head to the polls rather than to a caucus site. At stake are 24 delegates for the Democrats, and 22 delegates for the Republicans.

Polls open at 6 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m ET.

State Significance

In 2019, legislators not only voted to switch to a state-run primary system, but they also signed legislation for Maine to become the first state to enact rank-choice voting. Under a ranked-choice system, voters order candidates from their first to last choice.

In 2016, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' New England roots helped him topple Secretary Hillary Clinton, 64.2% to 34.5%, in the Pine State's primary. In 2016, President Trump lost the primary to Texas Senator Ted Cruz, 45.9% to 32.6%.