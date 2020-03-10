Despite growing coronavirus fears in the US, 2020 candidates show no sign of slowing The president has defended holding rallies amid the crisis.

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus threat and despite fears of the virus spreading in the U.S., President Donald Trump and the 2020 Democratic presidential front-runners are continuing to campaign.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News on Saturday that they were "proceeding as normal" with the reelection events, though Trump currently has no rallies on his public schedule. But in the last week, states like Washington, New York and California have all declared a state of emergency and other events with large gatherings -- like South by Southwest -- are being canceled across the country.

The Trump campaign will announce President Trump’s next campaign rally Tuesday, a senior campaign official told ABC News. The campaign source wouldn't confirm where the rally is set to be held or when it will take place.

But the rally will be the first announced since last week’s in North Carolina and since the coronavirus threat has surged as multiple states declared a state of emergency and as the number of U.S. cases continues to rise.

"We will announce rallies when we are ready to do so. President Trump had a town hall this week, a fundraiser and we have loads of campaign events on the event schedule on the website," Erin Perrine, the Trump campaign's principal deputy communications director previously told ABC News.

While there haven't been changes in planning so far around the coronavirus outbreak, the Trump campaign has held discussions about what to do if the rallies have to be put on hold, which currently isn’t the plan, two campaign sources told ABC News.

Currently, the number of Americans diagnosed with the novel coronavirus is now at least 340, according to a case count by Johns Hopkins University. At least 17 people have died in the U.S. in Washington state, California and Florida.

On Friday, the White House imposed new guest restrictions, including checking where guests have traveled recently.

Some of the procedures are standard, including increased cleaning of high-traffic areas and educating staff on best hygiene practices and sick leave policies.

The president has defended holding rallies amid the crisis, including at a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, saying his rallies continue to thrive, even as more cases of coronavirus in the U.S. arise.

"I tell you what, I haven't had any problem filling them," he said of recent rallies. "It doesn't bother them and it doesn't bother me."

Last Monday, when Trump was asked if he thinks it’s safe to hold big rallies as the virus spreads he said, “I think it's very safe."

"I think it's very safe," he said. "These were set up a long time ago."

He also pointed out that the Democratic contenders too were still "all having rallies."

While the Trump campaign maintains it will continue, the president's Democratic rivals seem to be doing the same amid their intensifying and winnowing primary.

Both Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have held events in recent days and have rallies scheduled throughout the weekend, likely to attract large crowds.

On Saturday, Biden held a rally in Missouri with more than 2,300 people in attendance-- the former vice president has drawn some of the biggest crowds of his campaign in the past few days.

While Biden has generally spent an extended period of time of the rope line following his events throughout his 2020 campaign, over the weekend, Biden spent very little time interacting with voters following his remarks at events -- a change his campaign seemed to attribute to concerns about coronavirus.

"The Biden campaign will continue to closely follow guidance offered by federal and local public health officials on the types of events we hold and how we execute them. In contrast with our current president, who not only doesn’t amplify the guidance that the experts offer -- but directly contradicts it -- Vice President Biden and our team will lead by example in following expert advice and complying with reasonable risk mitigations. At the same time, we will continue to run an aggressive, national campaign to win the Democratic nomination and defeat Donald Trump," the Biden campaign said in a statement.

Biden too commented on how his campaign was adapting to the growing concerns about the virus, reiterating their reliance on guidance from the CDC.

"We’re listening to the experts and the CDC, and taking advice from them. Whatever advice they give me, we’ll take," Biden told reporters Sunday afternoon.

Sanders has indicated that coronavirus is being considered as the campaign plans large rallies and noted that the campaign has checked in with public health officials in Los Angeles and San Jose, Calif., prior to rallies. The Sanders campaign didn't indicate any plans to change its upcoming schedule, with a campaign official telling ABC News, “We continue to be in direct contact with local health officials.”

Sanders is hosting a roundtable with medical professionals in Detroit on Monday to discuss the coronavirus.

If a Trump campaign rally isn't announced for early this week -- ahead of the Democratic primary contests on Tuesday -- it will be the first time this primary season that he doesn't counter-rally in order to disrupt the Democrats.

The Trump campaign is still holding events, including a "Women for Trump" bus tour next week across Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania -- a state that has reported a case of the virus.

