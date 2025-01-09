Attorney General Merrick Garland informs Congress special counsel's Donald Trump investigation has concluded

Garland is barred from publicly releasing the report by a district judge.

Attorney General Merrick Garland informed Congress in a letter Wednesday that special counsel Jack Smith has concluded his investigations into President-elect Donald Trump.

Garland informed members of Congress -- as required by internal department regulations -- that at no time did he interfere in to overrule Smith during the process of his investigation, according to the letter released by the Department of Justice.

Garland also acknowledged in the letter that at this time he is currently barred by district Judge Aileen Cannon from releasing the report outside of the Justice Department, but intends to make Volume One of the report regarding Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election available to the public once he is "permitted to do so" by the courts.

Garland further confirmed he plans to make available the volume of the report pertaining to Trump's classified documents case available to leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees for closed-door review as soon as the 11th Circuit permits him to do so.

Volume Two will not be released as of yet due to ongoing court proceedings against Trump's co-defendants.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 8, 2025. Will Oliver/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"Consistent with local court rules and Department policy, and to avoid any risk of prejudice to defendants Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, whose criminal cases remain pending, I have determined, at the recommendation of the Special Counsel, that Volume Two should not be made public so long as those defendants' criminal proceedings are ongoing," Garland wrote.

He continued, "I have determined that once those criminal proceedings have concluded, releasing Volume Two of the Report to you and to the public would also be in the public interest, consistent with law and Department policy."

The letter was addressed to Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Jamie Raskin, D-Md.