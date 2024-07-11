The move came after Trump began attacking Harris at events, a source said.

Biden campaign is polling on Harris' strength against Trump

President Joe Biden's campaign is testing head-to-head matchups of Vice President Kamala Harris against former President Donald Trump -- a strategic shift that comes with increasing scrutiny on whether Biden should end his 2024 reelection campaign.

A source familiar with the strategy casts this as a response to the fact that Trump has begun to attack Harris in his public statements and speeches.

"Donald Trump shifted his stump speech. We'd be dumb not to adjust," the source told ABC News. "We obviously pay close attention to what he is saying."

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, on July 10, 2024, in Dallas, Texas Brandon Bell/Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.