Biden joins growing calls for Congress to return to pass certain hurricane relief

President Joe Biden on Thursday joined growing calls from Democrats and even one Republican to bring Congress back to pass certain additional disaster aid funding in the wake of the devastation in southeastern states caused by back-to-back hurricanes.

Biden told reporters that the Small Business Administration is "pretty right at the edge now," and it would take "several billion dollars" to help businesses recover in the affected states.

"I think that Congress should be coming back and moving on emergency needs immediately," he said, but notably did not say the same about Federal Emergency Management Agency funding before Election Day.

Former President Donald Trump has falsely claimed FEMA has run out of disaster funds because the money was "stolen" to use instead to help migrants, a claim the White House has strongly denied, saying the money comes from separate funding "spigots."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted Thursday that FEMA has enough disaster funding to handle the immediate needs from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton and related tornado damage.

President Joe Biden speaks and gives an update on the impact and the ongoing response to Hurricane Milton, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Oct. 10, 2024. Susan Walsh/AP

Even as raised the dire need for more SBA funding, Biden said he has not reached out to House Speaker Mike Johnson about bringing House lawmakers back to Washington.

While Johnson has committed to passing relief after the election, he has resisted pressure from Democrats, especially, to bring the House back before Election Day, explaining it will take time for states to assess the need.

"Congress will provide," Johnson promised during an interview this past weekend on "Fox News Sunday." “We will help people in these disaster-prone areas. It’s an appropriate role for the federal government, and you’ll have bipartisan support for that, and it’ll all happen in due time, and we’ll get that job done. There shouldn’t be any concern about that."

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House visits the New York Stock Exchange to deliver an economic address in New York City, Oct. 1, 2024. Kent J. Edwards/Reuters

There are similar calls from lawmakers for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to reconvene the upper chamber.

Dozens of House Democrats sent a letter to Johnson making their case as he toured damage in western North Carolina on Wednesday with Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd and GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards.

“Recent legislation has provided initial relief funds, yet these provisions fall critically short of what will be necessary to address the scale of destruction and the recovery needs for Fiscal Year 2025. We, therefore, urge you to immediately reconvene the US House of Representatives so that it can pass robust disaster relief funding," the letter, signed by 63 Democrats, said.

The speaker’s office declined to comment to ABC News directly on the letter, instead referring to Johnson’s public comments on the topic.

Democrats are not alone in their request.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Florida Republican who evacuated her home in Pinellas County, also wants Johnson to bring lawmakers back for a special session.

An aerial view of destroyed and damaged buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene flooding, Oct. 8, 2024, in Bat Cave, North Carolina. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Luna, who has been spreading misinformation about FEMA funding, posted a statement on X claiming that additional funding would be approved.

"If Congress goes into a special session we can get it passed immediately," she said.

Mayorkas also stressed the gravity of the situation following a tour of western North Carolina on Thursday.

A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, Oct. 10, 2024. Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Although he said that FEMA has the funding to handle hurricanes Helene and Milton and related tornadoes, he said the federal flood insurance program is in the red.

Houses lie in ruins after sustaining tornado and flood damage from Hurricane Milton, Oct. 10, 2024, in Matlacha, Fla. Marta Lavandier/AP

"We are working on a continuing resolution that is not stable footing for the work that we do in disaster response. And so that is why I underscore the need for Congress to act swiftly upon its return," Mayorkas said.