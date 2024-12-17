The president also denounced the "despicable surge of antisemitism" in the U.S.

Biden speaks of Oct. 7 and commitment to getting hostages home at Hanukkah reception

Speaking at his last Hanukkah reception as president, Biden on Monday night reiterated his "ironclad" support for Israel and said he was committed to getting every single one of the hostages home.

"I know this year's Hanukkah falls on the hearts that are still very heavy. It's the second Hanukkah since the horrors of Oct. 7. Over 1,000 slaughtered, hundreds taken hostage, unspeakable sexual violence and so much more. The trauma of that day and its aftermath is still raw and ongoing," President Joe Biden said.

"I've gotten over 100 hostages out. I will not stop so I get every single one of them home," he added.

The president also denounced the "despicable surge of antisemitism" in the U.S. and around the world.

President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah holiday reception in the East Room of the White House on Dec. 16, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"I've said many times before, my commitment to the safety of the Jewish people and security of Israel and its right to exist as an independent nation-state remains ironclad," he said.

During his remarks, Biden recalled taking each of his grandchildren to concentration camps in Europe so they would understand the horrors of the Holocaust.

"I wanted them to know that you couldn't pretend it didn't happen, and it should never happen again," Biden said.

"And so I learned a long time ago, you don't have to be a Jew to be a Zionist. I'm a Zionist," Biden said, repeating a phrase he has used throughout his career.

President Joe Biden speaks during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Dec. 16, 2024. Rod Lamkey/AP

The president's remarks on Monday night come the day after he hosted the Democratic National Committee's holiday reception, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden, who has just over a month left in office, talked about his legacy and the lasting effect he wanted to leave on America. "The one thing I've always believed about public service, and especially about the presidency, is the importance of asking yourself: 'Have we left the country in better shape than we found it?'" Biden said during his remarks on Sunday evening.

"Today, I can say, with [every] fiber of my being, of all my heart, the answer to that question is a resounding 'yes.' Because of all of you assembled here, we can be proud we're leaving America in a better place today than we came here four years ago," Biden said.