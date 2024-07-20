Biden, 'stuck at home with COVID,' dissects Trump's RNC speech: 'What the hell was he talking about?'

President Joe Biden late Friday dissected former President Donald Trump's speech accepting the Republican nomination the night before with a lengthy 13-post thread on X, coupled with a fundraising plea, in which he calls out his rival for different things he said.

"I'm stuck at home with COVID, so I had the distinct misfortune of watching Donald Trump's speech to the RNC," Biden started. "What the hell was he talking about?"

"Let's start with this. Donald said he 'did a great job' with COVID. Folks, this is the same guy who told us to inject bleach while over a million Americans died," Biden said. (It's a recitation of the, at best misleading, attack line Biden often lobs at Trump.)

The president went after Trump because "he bragged about getting along with dictators."

President Joe Biden speaks on economics during the Vote To Live Prosperity Summit at the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV, July 16, 2024. Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images

"That's because Trump wants to be a dictator," Biden said. "He said so himself."

Biden also hit the former president on the economy and immigration, ribbing him over Project 2025 thrice.

"He bragged about giving 'the biggest tax cuts ever' to his billionaire buddies. But the deal is that his Project 2025 agenda would raise taxes on the middle class," Biden posted.

"He said he'll end inflation, but even the Wall Street Journal published an article agreeing: Trump's Project 2025 would cause even more inflation," Biden said. "My economic plan is lowering costs and inflation."

Biden later posted, "He said he wants to throw immigrants into mass detention camps as part of his Project 2025 agenda. It's despicable. Project 2025 is extreme and dangerous. And it's not who we are as a nation."

Former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is joined by Former First Lady Melania Trump after accepting his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, July 18, 2024. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

In addition, Biden slammed his rival over electric vehicles, criticizing United Auto Workers, for talking about Hannibal Lecter, saying, "Donald, Hannibal Lecter is not real" and for his 92-minute-long speech.

"Honestly, I thought the worst lie he told all night was when he said 'in conclusion' and then kept going," Biden quipped. "I've heard enough."

"And if you're with me, pitch in to our campaign," he concluded.

Biden said earlier Friday he was looking forward to getting back on the trail and campaigning against Trump.