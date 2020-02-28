Bloomberg embarks on aggressive media blitz ahead of Super Tuesday Bloomberg has spent more than half a billion dollars on his campaign.

How did Michael Bloomberg do in his 2nd debate?

After holding just one public event in between both debates, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg launched a Super Tuesday travel blitz, with plans to make at least ten campaign stops across six states in the days before he will first be on the ballot for primary voters.

Kicking off the day at a Houston rally with more than 300 people, Bloomberg committed to funneling his resources into “turning Texas blue,” prompting cheers from the crowd, as he name-checked Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, a Houston-area Democrat who he supported in 2018.

Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks to supporters during a rally held at The Rustic, Feb. 27, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The sharpest contrast he drew with the other primary candidates was his record and his ability to get things done - criticizing some of the other candidates for their comments in the recent debates.

“I've never worked in Washington,” he said. “I don't make pie in the sky promises, and I don't talk until the cows come home and as you’ve seen in the debates, I'm not someone who just yells slogans even when they're not true.”

The former mayor tweaked his stump speech and seemed to take a jab at Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who has had a strong performance on the last two debates partially due to her attacks against him. The mayor claimed he’d make a formidable commander-in-chief, not a “college debater-in-chief.”

Warren went to college on a debate scholarship.

“That's what they want us to make the same answers, no matter what the question was, I believe we need a leader. We need a leader who's ready to be commander in chief, not the college debater and chief,” he said. “So, if you want someone who talks Turkey, and who has a record of accomplishments and all the big issues facing our country. And if you want somebody has the resources to beat Trump. That's me.”

Bloomberg renewed his call for “decency in the White House,” a frequent argument he makes in his stump speeches.

A supporter holds up signs as Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during a campaign event held at The Rustic Restaurant, Feb. 27, 2020, in Houston. Michael Wyke/AP

“I’m running a campaign for change for sanity for honesty for inclusion, compassion, and a campaign for human decency and we don't have that in the white house right now,” he told the crowd. “I am running to restore honor to our government, and to build a country that we are proud of and decide, getting things done and decide putting the United back into the United States of America.”

In Oklahoma, Bloomberg attacked President Trump’s response to the spread of the coronavirus at multiple campaign stops after another bad day for markets, accusing him of “burying his head in the sand.”

“The fact is President Trump was briefed on the corona virus two months ago but he just buried his head in the sand. And I think his failure to prepare for a pandemic is crippling our ability to respond.”

“You can just see what the financial markets are doing,” he added. “People are starting to get very worried.”

Bloomberg has increasingly leaned into his crisis management and public health experience in his campaign stops this week as criticism of the Trump administration’s coronavirus response mounts - chiefly citing his work leading New York after 9/11.

“This President is not a scientist, and that’s a nice way to put it,” he said in his two stops today and in his CNN town hall last night.

On Wednesday, his campaign released a national television ad attacking Trump’s handling of the city, and also put out his own public health preparedness plan.

Bloomberg will travel to Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia over the next fife days, before spending Tuesday night in West Palm Beach with supporters.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg speaks during the tenth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 25, 2020. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

He’s also started an aggressive schedule of media interviews and appearances, sitting down with several television networks and local outlets over the last few days following the debate.

“We're obviously going to go to places where we think we can make a difference by our presence,” Bloomberg senior adviser Howard Wolfson said after Tuesday night’s debate. “We are going to be consistently looking at data that will inform our travel.”

“We want to be in those places where when we fly into a market, we can have the biggest impact.”

Bloomberg has worked to position himself as the moderate alternative to front-runner Bernie Sanders after the early voting contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

“At this point the primary is Bernie’s to lose, and ours to win,” campaign manager Kevin Sheekey recently tweeted.

But the former New York mayor, who has spent more than half a billion dollars on his campaign, is jockeying with several other moderate candidates to deny Sanders the delegates he needs to clinch the Democratic Party’s nomination.

In some Super Tuesday states, his campaign has been effective: Voters at the event in Houston noted that they have been inundated with ads from Bloomberg online and on television - and haven’t heard from anyone else.