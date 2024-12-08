Byron Donalds: Using military for deportations would be a 'last resort'

The military "going door to door" is "not going to happen," Donalds said.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a prominent ally of Donald Trump, downplayed the prospects of the military having a major military in what the president-elect has previewed as a massive deportation effort once he takes office.

Speaking with "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz, Donalds said that local and federal law enforcement like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take the lead on deportations, which he said would focus on immigrants convicted of crimes and those who have already been given legal deportation orders but remain in the country.

"When you're talking about military assets being used, that's only in an extreme last resort. There are more than 6,000 officers who have who have dedicated their lives to having to remove illegal aliens from our country, people who already have a legal deportation order, but it hasn't been effectuated by Joe Biden," Donalds said.

"I think if you're going to use military assets, that's in the last resorts, but that's only for logistical purposes, Martha. And so, I think that what we have to be very careful of is not to try to throw out this idea that you're going to have troops in the United States going door to door. That is not going to happen."

