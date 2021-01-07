Chao becomes first Trump Cabinet member to resign because of Capitol storming The transportation secretary said she was "deeply troubled."

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on Thursday became the first Trump Cabinet member to resign because of Wednesday's storming of the Capitol.

In a tweet to agency staff, she said she was "deeply troubled" by what she called an "entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol Building after a rally he addressed," adding that it was something "I simply cannot set aside."

Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who about the same time issued a statement citing "those who incited" the rioters.

“The ultimate blame for yesterday lies with the unhinged criminals who broke down doors, trampled our nation’s flag, fought with law enforcement, and tried to disrupt our democracy, and with those who incited them. But this fact does not and will not preclude our addressing the shocking failures in the Capitol’s security posture and protocols,” he said.

