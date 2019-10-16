Author and global health advocate Chelsea Clinton appeared as a guest co-host on "The View" Wednesday following the fourth 2020 Democratic debate, saying the rumors about her potential run for Congress are not true, at least not right now.

"I'm not considering running for Congresswoman [Nita] Lowey's seat," she said. "[But] I understand why people are asking."

As The Guardian reported in August 2018, Clinton has long expressed an interest in following in her parents' famous footsteps. She told reporters in 2018 that a future in politics would be a "definitely maybe."

“If my city councilor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question [of whether to run for office]," Clinton said at the Edinburgh film festival, according to The Guardian.

Lowey, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, announced Oct. 10 she would not seek reelection.

Clinton said she's more focused on her family than jumping into the politics.

When co-host Whoopi Goldberg asked if she would ever consider it, Clinton replied, "I don't know, but right now the answer is no."

She emphasized that people shouldn't make assumptions based on her last name.

On Oct. 1, Chelsea Clinton and her mother, Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate, appeared on the show as guests to discuss their new book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

While on the show earlier this month, Chelsea gave her analysis on the current state of politics, expressing frustration with President Donald Trump in the midst of an impeachment inquiry by House Democrats. The inquiry, sparked by a phone call between the president and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a whistleblower complaint, has taken many twists and turns, including a growing list of State Department employees subpoenaed by lawmakers to give depositions on the Hill.

Chelsea Clinton said the president and his politics are "a scam."

“I do believe he's the greatest scam in American political history,” she said. "I think his whole life has been a scam, and unfortunately, people are suffering every day because his scam thus far has succeed at the highest levels."