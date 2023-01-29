Congress could 'force' DOJ to show them Biden and Trump classified documents, Rep. Turner says

"They have no ability to prevent us," the House intelligence chair said.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner on Sunday indicated both chambers and both parties in Congress will seek to "force" the Department of Justice to let lawmakers review the classified documents that Joe Biden and Donald Trump retained while out of office.

In an appearance on ABC's "This Week," Turner harshly criticized DOJ's decision not to let Congress see the documents because of the ongoing special counsel investigations of Biden and Trump's conduct.

"You're going to see bipartisan, bicameral support to force Attorney General [Merrick] Garland to make these documents available to Congress so that we can take a look at what happened, what's in these documents and what does Congress need to do to protect America's secrets," Turner, R-Ohio, told co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

