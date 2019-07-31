Democratic debate night 1: Fact-checking the candidates on the issues

Here's ABC News' fact check of the first of two Democratic presidential debates in Detroit between Marianne Williamson, Rep. Tim Ryan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, former Rep. John Delaney and Gov. Steve Bullock. (Please refresh the page for updates.)

Interested in Democratic Party? Add Democratic Party as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Democratic Party news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

FACT CHECK | Buttegieg: "Science tells us we have 12 years before we reach the horizon of catastrophe when it comes to our climate."

A U.N. report released late last year found that rising temperatures could reach a "tipping point" where the effects, such as melting polar ice, can't be reversed by 2030 if carbon dioxide emissions aren't dramatically reduced. That deadline has been cited frequently as a reason for the country to take urgent and transformative action like the ambitious goals laid out in the Green New Deal.

Paul Sancya/AP

But climate scientists like Michael Mann, a professor at Penn State University, have said benchmarks like that portray climate change as a cliff where Americans could start seeing impacts all of a sudden rather than a minefield where new consequences happen at various times. Climate models can't give precise information about exactly what rising temperatures will trigger and when.

But the vast majority of climate experts agree that the consequences of rising temperatures will continue to get more severe if the U.S. and other countries don't make drastic changes to reduce the use of fossil fuels and other sources of greenhouse gases. A recent climate report from the U.S. government found that many impacts of climate change are already affecting various parts of the country, including more severe rain events that contributed to recent flooding in the central U.S. and the East Coast, and heat waves that contribute to droughts in western states.

-Stephanie Ebbs