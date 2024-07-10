Some Democratic lawmakers publicly show support for Biden

Maxine Waters, Bennie Thompson and others joined fellow Democrats in publicly supporting President Joe Biden's candidacy. Rep Adam Smith joins to explain why he wants Biden to step aside.

July 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live