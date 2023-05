Her absence sparked debate among Democrats on whether she should resign.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein will return to Capitol Hill on Tuesday after a nearly three-month absence, an aide for the California Democrat confirmed to ABC News.

News of her return was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Feinstein, 89, was hospitalized in February with a case of shingles. She was released in early March and had been continuing her recovery at home.

