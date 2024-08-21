DNC Day 2 key moments: Obamas wow, Emhoff gets personal, a rollicking roll call

The night also saw some surprise guests and Republican speakers.

Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago has wrapped.

Here's a look at some of the key moments in a night that saw highly-anticipated prime-time speeches from Barack and Michelle Obama and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, along with a few surprise guests.

Barack Obama passes the torch

Former President Barack Obama speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Aug. 20, 2024. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama delivered the keynote speech a day after the DNC saw an emotional tribute to his vice president, President Joe Biden.

"Now the torch has been passed," Obama said, turning to Harris' candidacy and her campaign against former President Donald Trump.

"Now it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in," he added. "And make no mistake, it will be a fight."

Obama went on to slam Trump as a "78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rose down his golden escalator."

"As we gather here tonight, the people who will decide this election are asking a very simple question: Who will fight for me? Who’s thinking about my future, about my children’s future, about our future together?" he asked. "One thing is for certain, Donald Trump is not losing sleep over that question."

After more than 30 minutes on stage, Obama had a simple message for convention-goers.

"As much as any policy or program, I believe that’s what we yearn for, a return to an America where we work together and look out for each other," Obama said.

"That is what this election is about," he added.

Michelle Obama: 'We cannot get a Goldilocks complex'

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 20, 2024. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Former first lady Michelle Obama was greeted with an enthusiastic standing ovation as she took the stage as the penultimate speaker.

She said until recently she had mourned the "dimming" of hope felt in the country following the recent developments in the country and the loss of her mother.

However, she said she recently felt it spreading again.

"America, hope is making a comeback," she said.

She took subtle but biting jabs at Trump, contrasting his past scandals with Harris' years of accomplishment.

"She understands that most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward we will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth," she said.

"If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third, or fourth chance," she added.

In her closing remarks, she warned that a handful of votes in select states would decide the election and pushed Americans to come out to the polls.

"So, we need to vote in numbers that erase any doubt we need to overwhelm any effort to suppress us. Our fate is in our hands," she said.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff gets personal

Doug Emhoff, second gentleman of the U.S., speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 20, 2024. Mike Segar/Reuters

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff reintroduced himself to America in a personal, down-to-earth speech as Harris makes a historic bid for the White House that, if elected, would make him the first-ever first gentleman.

He talked about having a "typical suburban childhood" and his fantasy football league that's named after the band Nirvana. He touched on major life moments: going to law school, becoming a father to son Cole and daughter Ella, getting divorced and then getting set up on a blind date with Harris.

On his wife, he said she "finds joy in pursuing justice."

"She stands up to bullies -- just like my parents taught me to. She likes to see people do well -- and hates when they're treated unfairly. She believes this work requires a basic curiosity in how people are doing. Her empathy is her strength."

He talked about Harris coming to synagogue with him and making a "mean brisket for Passover." He said Harris encouraged him as second gentleman to fight against antisemitism.

"Kamala is a joyful warrior," he said. "It's doing for her country what she has always done for the people she loves. Her passion will benefit all of us when she's our president."

Angela Alsobrooks puts spotlight on key Senate race

Democratic Nominee for the US Senate, Maryland Angela Alsobrooks speaks on the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, on Aug. 20, 2024. Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

Democrats picked Angela Alsobrooks to give a lengthier speech than others as she runs for Senate in Maryland, a race once considered sleepy. But with popular former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan as the GOP nominee, the race is more competitive, and Democrats are desperate to keep the seat of outgoing Sen. Ben Cardin in their column.

Alsobrooks spoke about her friendship with Harris and how she looked up to her as a mentor.

Alsobrooks said when she ran for state's attorney in 2009, she discovered Harris' work as district attorney piloting a program to help low-level offenders get job training, GED help and more.

"After reading about this super-bad district attorney, I talked non-stop about her on the campaign trail," she said. "Two days after I won the election, my phone rings. It’s Kamala Harris, calling to congratulate me and ask how she could help. She helped me bring Back on Track to Maryland. Crime went down, and economic growth went up. Back on Track is now a national model."

Alsobrooks went on to tout Harris' prosecutorial record against big banks, gangs and more.

"Kamala Harris knows how to keep criminals off the streets," she said. "And come November, with our help, she’ll keep one out of the Oval Office."

Illinois Gov. Pritzker on 'weird' GOP

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2024 in Chicago. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker repeated comments made by Democrats calling Trump and other Republicans "weird" over their rhetoric and actions.

He took the sentiment further, citing instances when Black or brown-skinned Americans are "derided as a DEI hire for the sin of being successful while not white."

"Let's be clear, it's not 'woke' that limits economic growth, it's 'weird,'" the governor said.

"These guys aren't just weird, they're dangerous," Pritzker added.

The "weird" labeling of Republicans was first adopted by Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and used widely as a tactic to label the party's platforms and attacks.

Former Trump official touts Harris

Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham speaks on stage during the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2024 in Chicago. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The DNC is highlighting several former supporters of former President Donald Trump this week, including everyday Americans who previously voted for him who are now backing Harris.

But Grisham, a former White House press secretary, was the first of several former Trump officials slated to speak at the convention. She described herself not only as a former supporter of Trump but as a "true believer" who has since changed her tune.

"He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth," she said of Trump.

"When I was press secretary, I got skewered for never holding a White House briefing," Grisham added. "It's because, unlike my boss, I never wanted to stand at that podium and lie. Now, here I am behind a podium advocating for a Democrat. And that's because I love my country more than my party."

Festive ceremonial roll call

Director and producer Spike Lee (C) poses for a selfie during the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2024 in Chicago. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

A lively ceremonial roll call before the prime-time slot got the crowd energized as delegates cast their votes for Harris while songs from artists from each state blared through the arena.

The roll call featured some surprise cameos alongside more expected political leaders from their respective states, including rapper Lil Jon (Georgia) actor Sean Astin (Indiana), director Spike Lee (New York) and actress Eva Longoria (Texas).

Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a pre-recorded message during the second day of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2024 in Chicago. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The roll call ended with Harris addressing the crowd from a rally in Milwaukee and thanking the delegates for nominating her as the Democratic presidential nominee.

"This is a people-powered campaign, and together we will chart a new way forward," she said.